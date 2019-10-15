wrestling / News
Latest MLW Fusion Episode Now Online
October 15, 2019 | Posted by
– MLW Fusion Episode 79 is now online.
The episode features:
* National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. CRASH Heavyweight Champion Rey Horus.
* MLW Tag Team Champions The Dynasty vs. Los Parks.
* Ricky Marvin vs. Oraculo vs. Black Danger.
– MLW issued an email yesterday to its staff announcing the depature of Alex Greenfield, who had been working as a TV Producer for the company. Greenfield had been formerly with WWE Creative.
– MLW has released a new Jimmy Havoc Halloween-themed t-shirt.
– The 11/9 Orlando return is close to sold out.
