Latest NXT Injury Report Features Updates On Kyle O’Reilly, Io Shirai, More

The latest NXT injury report is available, and it features updates on Kyle O’Reilly, Io Shirai, and Leon Ruff. Here are the full details on the injuries, which as always, includes a mix of kayfabe and real injuries:

– Kyle O’Reilly is dealing with a neck injury following the attack by Adam Cole and is not currently medically cleared to compete. The report also states that the rumors surrounding O’Reilly’s injury were “highly inaccurate” and that any reports that did not come from WWE are “simply untrue.” WWE also released post-show footage of O’Reilly being stretched out after the attack from Cole, which you can watch below.

– Io Shirai suffered injuries to the side of her face after being attacked by Toni Storm and is considered day to day.

– Leon Ruff has back and neck injuries following the swerve from Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, but Ruff is medically cleared to compete as tolerated.