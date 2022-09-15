Latest On Who Is No Longer Suspended From AEW Following All Out Brawl

As previously reported, Pat Buck returned to work for AEW at last night’s Dynamite taping after his suspension following All Out. A brawl broke out after the show and those involved, including those trying to break it up, were suspended pending an investigation. That included CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that suspensions have been lifted for Daniels, Cutler and Nakazawa. All three are free to return to work, although as noted, Nakazawa and Daniels have prior engagements in Japan first. The investigation likely showed they were only trying to break things up.

Punk, the Bucks, Omega and Steel are still suspended at this time.

It was noted that Omega is in Japan but will not be involved in presenting AEW Fight Forever at Tokyo Game Show due to his suspension.