UPDATED: Pat Buck Returns To Work For AEW After Recent Suspension, Update On Other Suspended Wrestlers

UPDATE 2: Fightful Select reports that Pat Buck was said to be ‘integral’ to breaking up the brawl that followed AEW All Out between the Elite, CM Punk and Ace Steel. He was said to be doing his best to return things to normal.

It was also noted that Michael Nakazawa is in Japan and planned for a few shows. He was set to go before his suspension and would not have been at Dynamite tonight either way. The same is true for Christopher Daniels.

Ace Steel is also not at Dynamite. The status of Brandon Cutler is unknown.

While there were plans for AEW names to help promote the game this week, that might not happen now.

UPDATE: PWInsider has added more details to the story about Pat Buck returning to work at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Specifically as it relates to Christopher Daniels and Kenny Omega. It was noted below they were in Japan doing work for the company’s video game. However, Daniels has several AJPW dates announced for this weekend, so that’s the main reason he’s there. Omega, who visited Sega, is there on his own and not on behalf of AEW.

There is currently no word on when the investigation into the brawl after All Out will be over.

Original: As previously reported, several people were suspended from AEW following a brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. This included The Young Bucks, Punk, Kenny Omega, Pat Buck, Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. PWInsider reports that Buck has returned to work in his role as the AEW Vice President of Talent Development. He is at tonight’s Dynamite taping in Albany. All of the people suspended or held from TV were ordered to stay at home pending an investigation by a third party legal firm.

Daniels and Omega are in Japan working on promotion for AEW Fight Forever. Daniels may also be back in his role in Talent Relations. CM Punk and the Young Bucks are not in Albany. Even if he wasn’t suspended, Punk is recovering from triceps surgery.