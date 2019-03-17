Latest on Plans For John Cena at WrestleMania 35 & How They’re Impacted By Kurt Angle

– We’re getting heavy in the build to WrestleMania, and plans for John Cena aren’t yet clear. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Cena’s potential opponent for the PPV in the context of Kurt Angle’s planned retirement match and Meltzer said that, as of at least two weeks ago, two names were off the table.

Meltzer noted that as of a week ago, he had been told that it would not be Cena vs. Samoa Joe as some reports have claimed. (The comment came with the usual “plans can change” caveat.) The two talked about the potential for a Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe match, and the possibility that it would leave Cena vs. R-Truth as a result. Meltzer said, much as he did about Joe, that he’s been told “it wasn’t Killings.”

It was added that the card should be made pretty clear by the end of this week’s Raw. The episode has been announced as featuring the reveal of Angle’s opponent for the PPV. The two had noted earlier in the weekend that Cena was the most likely opponent, by simple process of elimination.