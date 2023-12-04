wrestling / News
Latest Update On Ticket Sales For ROH Final Battle
December 4, 2023 | Posted by
WrestleTix has a new update on ticket sales for ROH Final Battle, which happens on December 15. The event, which takes place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, currently has 996 tickets out. This is up only 64 from the last update.
The show is currently set up for 3,722 people and there are 2,726 tickets remaining. Last year’s Final Battle had 2,700 people in attendance.
ROH Final Battle
Fri Dec 15 2023 18:00:00 GMT-0500
Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX
Available Tickets => 2,726
Current Setup => 3,722
Tickets Distributed => 996
+64 since the last week’s update. pic.twitter.com/Xq0v9DE9yM
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Maxxine Dupri in Denim Outfit, Charlotte Flair, Samantha Irvin Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Backstage Notes on Randy Orton’s WWE Contract, Possible ‘Injury Time’ Being Added
- Chris Jericho On Who Was Considered To Replace Sammy Guevara In AEW Dynamite Street Fight
- Eric Bischoff on His Reaction to CM Punk Joining WWE, If He Expects Backstage Drama