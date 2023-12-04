Latest Update On Ticket Sales For ROH Final Battle

WrestleTix has a new update on ticket sales for ROH Final Battle, which happens on December 15. The event, which takes place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, currently has 996 tickets out. This is up only 64 from the last update.

The show is currently set up for 3,722 people and there are 2,726 tickets remaining. Last year’s Final Battle had 2,700 people in attendance.