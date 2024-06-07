Latest Update On WWE’s Contract Negotiations With Natalya

As previously reported, Natalya is set to be a free agent soon as her WWE contract will expire this month. However, she and WWE have been in negotiations for weeks. Fightful Select reports that WWE and Natalya have yet to come to terms on a new deal but are still in active talks.

There is expected to be outside interest from multiple companies if she becomes a free agent. Companies are interested in Natalya for a wrestling role as well as additional roles in the business.

Depending on when AEW’s Owen Hart Cup tournament starts, it’s said to be “plausible” that she could work it. There’s been no word from AEW if they expect it to happen.