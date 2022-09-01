Latest On Velveteen Dream’s Arrests, Court Date Set For Mid-September

A new report has an update on Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark and his arrests that took place this month. As reported earlier this week, Clark was arrested on August 20th for First Degree Battery and Trespassing on property after a warning and then on August 26th for possesion of drug paraphernalia. PWInsider has confirmed that the latter arrest was for violating his probation on a plea agreement from April 21st on the drug paraphernalia charge.

Clark is currently incarcerated in Seminole County and has a court date listed of September 19th at 1:30 PM.