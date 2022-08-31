Latest on Velveteen Dream’s Recent Arrests, Possible Probation Violation

A new report has additional details on the former Velveteen Dream’s arrests this month in Florida. As reported on Monday, Patrick Clark was arrested on August 20th for First Degree Battery and Trespassing on property after a warning and then on August 26th for possesion of drug paraphernalia. PWInsider reports that Clark has a court appearance set for tommorrow at 2 PM ET in Seminole County after being transferred there and being removed from Orange County Jail in Orlando.

According to the report, Clark’s August 20th arrest by have violated a probation from a previously-unknown violation. The site reports that according to court records in Seminole County, Clark was arrested by The Alamonte Springs Police Department in November 2021 and charged with with possession of cocaine, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle.

Clark made a plea agreement was sentenced on April 21st to 12 months of probation on the drug paraphernalia charge along with $213 in court costs and community service. His arrest on August 20th appears likely to have triggered a warrant for his arrest for violating probation.