Velveteen Dream Reportedly Arrested On Drug Paraphernalia Charges
August 29, 2022 | Posted by
Patrick Clark, best known for his time in WWE NXT as Velveteen Dream, has reportedly been arrested in Florida on drug paraphernalia charges. Mugshots Orlando reports that Clark was arrested on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia.
No further details are available regarding the arrest at this time. Clark, who was released from WWE in May of last year, recently changed his Instagram to include the hashtag “#BringBackVelveteenDream” in his bio.
