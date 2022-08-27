wrestling / News
Velveteen Dream Posts About Possible WWE Return
Patrick Clark, who used to be known as the Velveteen Dream in WWE, seems to be posting about a possible return. He changed his bio on Instagram, which includes a hashtag.
It reads: “DON’T DREAM IT BE IT #BringBackVelveteenDream”
He also made his first post on the service in over a year, which reads: “Eye No There Is A Heaven. Eye No There Is A Hell. Listen 2 Me People I’ve Got A Story 2 Tell”
Dream was released from WWE last year. The year before that, he was the subject of sexual misconduct allegations, although it should be noted WWE said they conducted an internal investigation and cleared him. He later returned to TV before his eventually release.
