UPDATED: New Details On Velveteen Dream’s Release, No Compete Clause

UPDATE: A new report has some additional details on Velveteen Dream’s release. Fightful Select reports that Dream had not been at many NXT tapings lately and had been coming to the open ring sessions. There was said to be a “growing concern” within the company that he was being positioned to help out with classes as a coach.

The outlet reports that Canyon Ceman sent an email at around 4:45 PM to inform those in the company about Dream’s release. He is said to have a 30 day non-compete clause, similar to the other NXT talent released yesterday.

ORIGINAL: Velveteen Dream’s WWE tenure is officially at an end, according to a new report. According to PWInsider, multiple sources have confirmed that Dream, real name Patrick Clark, was released from his contract today. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed the news as well.

Clark signed a developmental contract with WWE back in 2015 after competing on that year’s season of Tough Enough. He made his in-ring debut for the company in February of 2016 at a live event, and made a few TV appearances. It wasn’t until he debuted his Prince-inspired Velveteen Dream character in May of 2017 that he really caught on and became a regular on NXT TV. He had a lengthy run with the NXT North American Championship in January to September of 2019.

Clark has also been the target of controversy, most notably allegations of sexual misconduct involving grooming underage boys and sending an explicit photo to an underage girl. He has denied the allegations, and Triple H said that they investigated the claims and “didn’t find anything.”

Clark has been absent from NXT by and large since the allegations were made. He returned for a short feud with Kushida and was last seen on TV on the December 23nd episode, interrupting the Undisputed Era and then losing a match to Adam Cole.

Much like the other recent NXT releases, WWE has yet to publicly confirm the release.