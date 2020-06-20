Velveteen Dream Hit With New Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Velveteen Dream has come back into the spotlight amid the flood of #SpeakingOut sexual abuse allegations, with new accusations against him. As you may recall, Dream — real name Patrick Clark — garnered headlines after allegations that he sent sexually explicit photo to an underage girl as well as having inappropriate communications with underage boys as well. Dream denied the news at the time, saying, “Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone. A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter.”

The story more or less went away after that, but Dream has now been hit with new allegations of trying to groom underage boys. Josh Fuller posted to Twitter tonight alleging that he met Dream right after he left Tough Enough at an indie show when Fuller was 16 and Clark was 19. They allegedly became friends, but Fuller claims that Dream tried to keep their friendship secret and that a year ago he tried to get Fuller to “show off [his] body” including his lower body, which Fuller declined.

Fuller acknowledges that things never became directly sexual, but says Dream promised to get him into WWE and corroborated many of the claims made by the previous accusations, noting that Dream “promised the same thing to these kids and then sexually harassed them.”

In addition, another user has shared screenshots that are unsubstantiated but purport to be Dream in which he entices the person into discussing sexual topics and emphasizes the need for secrecy. In another screenshot, the person purporting to be Dream says “[You’re] kinda grown 2 be 15,” says the person is “pretty” and that he likes them “a lot.” He adds, “Our relationship will be meaningful” after the person asks for a follow to show off to his friends.

Dream’s Twitter account is active, but he has deleted all of his tweets and has not yet responded to the allegations.

Here you can see a better case of the grooming. I mentioned wanting to hang out with him because I thought it would be cool and you can see him having alterior motives at my vulnerability. pic.twitter.com/acO5Z8cTeO — Josh Fuller 😷 BLM (@JoshFullerPW) June 20, 2020

i was asked to post some more screenshots from a victim. don’t bother defending velveteen in my mentions cause I’m just gonna block and hide your comment 😚these are a few of MANY! there’s over 70 that haven’t been shown pic.twitter.com/1geZOz9Mxt — zy (@thekiaprint) June 20, 2020