The Velveteen Dream Denies He Sent Explicit Photo To Minor

Earlier today, a video that appeared to be of The Velveteen Dream exchanging messages on Snapchat with an apparent underage girl surfaced on Squared Circle Reddit. Dream allegedly sent a photo of his private parts to the girl and asked her to send a photo to him.

Dream has taken to Twitter to respond to the news, saying he has not communicated inappropriately with anyone and that a private photo of his was shared without his knowledge.

“Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone. A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter.”