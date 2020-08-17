Triple H Says WWE Investigated Velveteen Dream Allegations and ‘Didn’t Find Anything’

WWE’s investigations into Velveteen Dream have finally been discussed by the company, with Triple H saying they looked into them. As has been reported, people backstage were unhappy that Dream was brought back to NXT amid the allegations of sexual misconduct with underage boys, as well as other instances of perceived preferential treatment to Dream. The Game told CBS Sports that the company did an investigation and were unable to find anything.

“You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously,” he said. “You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn’t. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That’s what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone’s attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there’s nothing there. Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn’t. He was in a car accident.”

He continued, “Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn’t find anything.”

Dream is set to face Finn Balor on this week’s NXT for a spot in the North American Championship match at NXT Takeover XXX.