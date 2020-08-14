People in WWE Reportedly Unhappy With How Velveteen Dream’s TV Return Was Handled

Velveteen Dream’s return to NXT TV had some people within the company quite unhappy with how it was handled, according to a new report. Dream made his return on Wednesday, facing Cameron Grimes and Damien Priest in the qualifier for the NXT North American Championship match at NXT Takeover XXX.

According to Fightful Select, there was a fair amount of heat on how Dream was brought back in. There’s been a lot of heat on Dream regarding a series of behavioral issues and a perception that he’s received preferential treatment to where he’s still with the company in situations that would have had anyone else get fired. WWE has not given any updates on any disciplinary actions taken toward him for any of the incidents and accusations against him, including having an arrest warrant issued for smashing a car window and the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Dream is scheduled to face Finn Balor next week in a second-chance qualifier match to earn a spot in the NXT North American Championship match.