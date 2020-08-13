UPDATED: Velveteen Dream Makes Return on NXT, Competes in Ladder Match Qualifier

UPDATE: Well, that was quick. Velveteen Dream is back in NXT, making his return to the ring at tonight’s episode. Dream was the mystery third man in the qualifier along with Cameron Grimes and KUSHIDA for the Ladder Match at NXT Takeover XXX, which will be for the NXT North American Championship. Cameron Grimes ultimately won the match.

ORIGINAL: An absent NXT star is reportedly coming back to return very soon in Velveteen Dream. Fightful Select reports that Velveteen Dream’s return to NXT is “imminent.”

The site did not have any further details on when or how Dream may return. Dream has been off of NXT TV since June, when he competed against Adam Cole for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Shortly after that show, Dream was hit with new allegations of sexual abuse allegations amid the #SpeakingOut movement. Dream deleted all of the tweets on his still-active Twitter account and has yet to respond to the allegations.