Velveteen Dream Had Arrest Warrant Issued Last Year For Allegedly Smashing Car Window

Velveteen Dream reportedly had an arrest warrant issued, then recalled, late last year over allegations he smashed a car window. Fightful reports that a warrant for Dream was issued for criminal mischief after a man named Edgar Martinez reported that he found the driver’s side window of his 2015 Infiniti QX70 smashed after returning to it where it was marked on North Magnolia Avenue in Orlando. The incident was caught on surveillance footage and showed a black man in a pink shirt and dark colored pants walk up, motion like he was hitting the window and then driving off in a blue Ford Mustang. The damage was said to be $1800 in a warrant affidavit.

The incident was initially reported on November 30th, 2019 and Rodriguez told an officer on December 18th that he saw the same man in the same car in his parking garage. A police lineup was done on December 29 and Dream was identified. The Ford Mustang’s license plate was also registered to Dream (real name Patrick Clark). The warrant was issued and bail was set for $1,000. However, the warrant was recalled on February 11th with the following issued:

COMES NOW the State of Florida, by and through the undersigned Assistant State Attorney and states that: 1. From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution. 2. This action is taken to clear the records and to release subject’s bond if any has been posted responsive to the above charge(s). If in custody, defendant should be released PROVIDED THERE ARE NO OTHER CHARGES OR HOLDS AGAINST HIM

The arrest warrant was never served, and the Orlando Police department did not take further action. The wrrant comes to light after Dream claimed that his phone was hacked amid accusations of having inappropriate conversations and sending explicit photos to minors.