Latest WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Betting Odds

– BetOnline has released some updated betting lines for this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event. Currently, Brock Lesnar is still the favored winner (-230) in his WWE title defense against Bobby Lashley (+160). Also, Roman Reigns (-240) is favored to beat Seth Rollins (+165).

In light of some recent rumors, it appears a new heavy favorite has emerged to win the women’s Royal Rumble match in Ronda Rousey. Here are the latest odds:

Men’s Royal Rumble Winner

Big E 7/2

Brock Lesnar 7/2

AJ Styles 5/1

Roman Reigns 8/1

Kevin Owens 10/1

Drew McIntyre 12/1

The Rock 14/1

Bobby Lashley 16/1

Seth Rollins 18/1

Finn Balor 20/1

Omos 20/1

Austin Theory 25/1

Damien Priest 25/1

Edge 25/1

John Cena 25/1

Randy Orton 25/1

Riddle 25/1

Braun Strowman 33/1

Bray Wyatt 40/1

Sami Zayn 40/1

Samoa Joe 40/1

Sheamus 40/1

Walter 40/1

Bron Breakker 50/1

Cesaro 50/1

Gable Steveson 50/1

Tommaso Ciampa 50/1

Xavier Woods 50/1

Apollo Crews 66/1

Happy Corbin 66/1

Pete Dunne 66/1

Rey Mysterio 66/1

Ricochet 66/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 66/1

Johnny Gargano 80/1

Angelo Dawkins 100/1

Dominik Mysterio 100/1

Johnny Knoxville 100/1

Mick Foley 100/1

Montez Ford 100/1

Shane McMahon 100/1

Stone Cold 100/1

Undertaker 100/1

Vince McMahon 250/1

Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

Ronda Rousey 4/5

Bianca Belair 3/1

Alexa Bliss 6/1

Asuka 7/1

Bayley 10/1

Rhea Ripley 10/1

Charlotte Flair 14/1

Raquel Gonzalez 14/1

Sasha Banks 14/1

Liv Morgan 16/1

Paige 16/1

Naomi 20/1

Io Shirai 25/1

Lita 25/1

Shayna Baszler 25/1

Mandy Rose 33/1

Shotzi Blackheart 40/1

Sonya Deville 40/1

Carmella 50/1

Trish Stratus 50/1

Beth Phoenix 66/1

Dakota Kai 66/1

Kay Lee Ray 66/1

Lacey Evans 66/1

Mickie James 66/1

Natalya 66/1

Nikki A.S.H. 66/1

Queen Zelina 66/1

Aliyah 80/1

Brie Bella 80/1

Maryse 80/1

Nikki Bella 80/1

Candice LeRae 100/1

Dana Brooke 100/1

Kacy Catanzaro 100/1

Kelly Kelly 100/1

Michelle McCool 100/1

Tamina 100/1

Stephanie McMahon 250/1

Summer Rae 250/1

WWE Championship Match Winner

Brock Lesnar (c) -230 (10/23)

Bobby Lashley +160 (8/5)

WWE Universal Championship Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c) -240 (5/12)

Seth Rollins +165 (33/20)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Becky Lynch (c) -1200 (1/12)

Doudrop +750 (15/2)

Mixed Tag Match Winner

Edge & Beth Phoenix -500 (1/5)

The Miz & Maryse +300 (3/1)

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is set for Saturday, January 29. The premium WWE live event will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rumble will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.