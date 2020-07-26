wrestling / News
Launch Date Announced For Rhodes Wrestling Academy
The official Twitter account for Dustin Rhodes’ school, the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, will officially launch in January 2021.
The announcement reads: “We are planning on launching January 2021. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for sign up info. I will be very hands on training for your info. School will be outside of Austin, TX. It is a developmental academy. Fresh, young, new prospects that have a dream of one day wrestling in front of thousands of people. This is completely my project, a project that I have dreamt about for a long time. Lot of knowledge in my years.”
