Lawyer Confirms CM Punk & Ace Steel Have Lifetime NDAs Over AEW All Out Incident

In an interview with Wrestling with Rip Rogers (via Wrestling Inc), lawyer Stephen P. New revealed that himself, CM Punk and Ace Steel have lifetime NDAs concerning the brawl at AEW All Out 2022. That resulted in suspensions for Punk, Steel, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega at the time. However, he said that Ace Steel’s wife, Lucy Guy, was a witness and is not under any kind of agreement. So she could discuss it whenever she wanted.

New said: “We are greatly limited, Ace is correct about that. You’re never going to hear me or Ace or Punk comment on the particulars. When I first started dealing with Megha [Parekh] and Chris [Peck] on AEW’s legal team I think they saw me as an extension of Jim Cornette, I think they thought they were gonna get on the phone and I would cut a Cornette promo … But the longer they dealt with me the better the relationship got … That helped the situation greatly for me to have what I believe is a good relationship with the upper management of AEW. As I said, the only person, granted she’s not completely objective and unbiased, the only person not subject to an NDA, who’s not subject to confidentiality provisions is Ace’s wife, Lucy, so you know maybe one day she tells the story. That was just part of the deal.“