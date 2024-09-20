Laynie Luck Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged In Excellence

Laynie Luck is the latest addition to Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s return show. Maple Leaf Pro announced on Wednesday that Luck will be part of Forged In Excellence, which takes place on October 19th and 20th in Ontario, Canada.

The updated card for the show is:

Night One

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey

Night Two:

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander

Night Unannounced As Of Yet

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Gisele Shaw

* Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, Laynie Luck, Jake Something, Brent Banks, Aiden Prince, and Alex Zayne in action.