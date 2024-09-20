wrestling / News

Laynie Luck Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged In Excellence

September 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Laynie Luck Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro

Laynie Luck is the latest addition to Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s return show. Maple Leaf Pro announced on Wednesday that Luck will be part of Forged In Excellence, which takes place on October 19th and 20th in Ontario, Canada.

The updated card for the show is:

Night One
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey

Night Two:
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander

Night Unannounced As Of Yet
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Gisele Shaw
* Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, Laynie Luck, Jake Something, Brent Banks, Aiden Prince, and Alex Zayne in action.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Laynie Luck, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading