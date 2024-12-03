Lee Moriarty Names Hurt Syndicate As Three Of World’s Most Valuable Talents

Lee Moriarty is a believer in the Hurt Syndicate, calling the three among the world’s most valuable talents. Moriarty spoke with SEScoops‘ Scott Fishman and was asked about the trio of MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley joining AEW.

“I think they are three of the most valuable talents in the world,” Moriarty said. “They have the total package. The presentation, athleticism confidence. They inspire me to do what I’m doing in professional wrestling and my art. It’s to not settle and not just be comfortable in the spot I’m in but continue to grow as a business and brand.”

Moriarty is the current ROH Pure Champion and a member of Shane Taylor Promotions.