Lei Ying Lee Set To Compete in MMA on May 17

– Former WWE Superstar Lei Ying Lee (aka Xia Zhao) will be competing in MMA later this month. She will face Myriam Essalki at Combat Night MMA on May 17 in Jacksonville, Florida. You can see the match announcement below:

“Get your popcorn ready for @thexiazhao vs @myriameessalki in Jacksonville. Expect these 2 to meet in the middle and throw down! Tickets ON SALE at the link in bio. DM to reserve one of the last 3 VIP tables.”

The fight marks Lei Ying Lee’s pro MMA debut. Lei Ying Lee also currently wrestles for TNA Wrestling, signing with the promotion last year.