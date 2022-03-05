Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 03.04.22  

-Congratulations to Laurel Highlands boys basketball team on winning WPIAL 5A Championship tonight. Sure, they are the rivals of my high school, but it’s always great seeing a County Team win a Title. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Shah Sudu and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Dante Chen vs. Javier Bernal

-Lock-up to start and Chen snaps off an arm-drag. Another go and now Bernal gets the take down. Lock-up and a side headlock from Chen into one on the ground. Bernal escapes to a head scissors, but Chen is out and back to a standing headlock. Bernal escapes and gets a headlock on the mat. Pace picks up as Bernal gets caught trying a crossbody, but escapes and after two attempts hooks an abdominal stretch. Chen gets a belly to back suplex and then a vertical suplex for one. Chinlock from Chen and then another suplex attempt, but Bernal counters into a small package for two. Bernal hits a dropkick once and then a second time. Now the crossbody hits and gets a two count. Monkey flip out of the corner, but Chen holds on to the legs and gets a roll into the pin at 3:59.

Winner: Dante Chen via pin at 3:59

-Super basic and short. *1/2

-Corey and Carmella commercial! I watched the first three episodes on YouTube. At only 9-12 minutes per episode it was an easy watch.

-WWE Shop Commercial!

Tiffany Stratton vs. Erica Yan

-Lock-up to start and nothing of note happens. They go again and Stratton cartwheels out of an armlock but gets taken to the ground where Yan drags her around the ring by the leg. Running kicks gets a two count. Stratton back as she lays a beatdown in the corner complaining about Yan ripping her hair out. Stratton stands on the ponytail while pulling on Yan’s arms. Version of the Cobra Clutch from Stratton that goes on for a bit. Yan escapes and hits a few running clotheslines. Flatliner from Yan, but Stratton blocks a suplex and gets a slam. Standing moonsault and then a twisting Vader Bomb finishes at 3:51.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton via pin at 3:51

-Slower start than the opener but a more entertaining finisher. Call it a wash though Stratton’s finisher looked solid. *1/2

-WWE2K22 commercial focusing on Rey Mysterio!

-WrestleMania commercial narrated by McAfee.

Legado Del Fantasma (w/ Elektra Lopez) vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

-Blade starts off with Mendoza as Blade works the arm a bit. Tag made to Enofe and he hits a belly to back suplex. He hooks a standing side headlock, but Mendoza makes a bling tag to Wilde. Enofe flusters him on the mat and gets a crucifix pin for one. Tag to Blade and he is in with a dropkick. Mendoza distracts Blade from the apron which lets Wilde chop the knee. Quick tags in and out from LDF as they running charge after running charge in the corner and then a head kick. Double suplex gets a two count. Fun sequence from LDF there! Wilde continues to work the damaged knee and makes the tag back to Mendoza. He covers for two and then stomps away at the midsection. Wilde back in and he works on the knee some more. Mendoza back for more of the same. Half-crab from Mendoza as this is starting to drag a little bit. Tag is teased, but Mendoza cuts that off and abuses the knee some more. Blade is able to kick Mendoza over the top rope and makes the hot tag. Enofe runs wild with a flurry of offense. He hits a rolling driver followed by an elbow drop for two. Now Enofe catches Mendoza with a Half-crab. Wilde makes the save, but a hobbled Blade sends him to the floor. His knee is gone though and easily gets dispatched by getting run into the post. Back inside the ring Enofe heads up top, but gets distracted by Lopez. Mendoza hits a head spring head kick to send Enofe crashing to the mat. LDF finishes with the running kick into the side Russian Leg Sweep for the win at 8:45.

Winners: Legado Del Fantasma via pin at 8:45

-Started slow and got solid towards the end. LDF winning is no shock as they are a top tier team in NXT. Just good, solid tag wrestling with a good story and the better team winning in the end. **1/4

-Thanks for reading!