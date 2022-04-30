Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 04.09.22  

-NFL Draft has sucked up my last two evenings, but I plan on getting Spring Stampede 97 done this weekend. NXT faced the reaper today as several talents were cut though they will always find fresh bodies for this show. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Dante Chen vs. Damon Kemp

-Lockup to start as they jockey for position. Chen gets an armlock into a wristlock. Kemp wrestles his way out and gets back control. He rolls Chen around on the mat for a bit while getting some riding time. He dead lifts Chen off the mat and hits a throw. Slam from Kemp and to a wristlock. He tries for another takedown, but Chen gets in a shot to the knee. He works on that joint for a bit and hooks a kneebar. Kemp rolls and forces a break in the ropes. Chen goes back to it but eats a kick to the face. Backslide from Kemp gets two. Chen goes back to the knee for a bit. Kemp gets a roll-up for two and then a fireman’s carry slam. Weird looking suplex from Kemp and then a shoulder block. Rolling Fireman’s Carry is next and then the powerslam finishes at 5:16.

Winner: Damon Kemp

-Just a basic match with not much happening until the final 30 seconds or so. Kemp needs matches under his belt and that’s the point of this show. *

-WWE and Make A Wish commercial!

-Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins WrestleMania Backlash commercial!

Amari Miller vs. Arianna Grace

-This is the debut for Grace as she has a MMM and boxing background. Let’s see what we got here. The crowd is behind Miller. She gets a quick takedown and then a side headlock. Grace rolls her over for a one count. Miller maintains they hold as they get to a vertical base. Grace fights, but Miller stays on the hold. That goes on for a bit before Grace finally breaks. They collide in the ring with neither budging. Miller gets a wristlock into a throw and keeps the hold on the ground. Miller tries to flip out, but Grace grounds her back to the mat. Miller gouges the eyes to try to force a break, but no dice. Grace puts her back down with the hold as we learn Grace is a Asuka fan. Miller is just getting dominated with this hold as anytime she seems to break, Grace just puts her back on the mat. Miller finally breaks and gets a throw of her own. Clothesline from Miller and then a drop down to trip Grace. Running kick to the chest gets a two count. Grace counters Miller’s finisher and get a small package for the upset at 5:17.

Winner: Arianna Grace via pin at 5:17

-Crowd wasn’t happy with that result. This was 5 minutes of holds and then the finish. 1/2*

-WWE Evil commercial! Check it out as each one is rather good!

-NXT 2.0 presents Spring Breakin on Tuesday.

Andre Chase (w/ Bodhi Hayward) vs. Quincy Elliot

-Lockup to start and Chase U Student Section is loud tonight. Another lockup and really Elliot should be manhandling him. Elliot shoves him in the corner and dances a bit. Elliot with a go behind and we get some hip swiveling from both men. This already has more heat than anything on this show as the crowd is way into this one. Chase tries to run down Elliot and that doesn’t go well as he bounces off the big man. He then tries a slam, but I mean, really? Elliot gets a splash and then throws up The U to mock Chase. Elliot stands on Chase’s back in what was an old Andre spot. Sidewalk slam gets two as Chase is just getting mauled here. Reverse bearhug from Elliot as the student section tries to rally Chase. He sells the hold like death before forcing a break with some biting and an ear clap. Chase fires off right hands as he sticks and moves. Elliot eats boots in the corner which lets Chase head up. He connects with a crossbody to a massive pop and we get the Chase U stomps. Crowd loves this man! Running forearm in the corner, but Chase gets dumb as he tries a sunset flip. Elliot blocks, but gets tripped by Chase. Chase gets a body slam for the win at 6:16.

Winner: Andre Chase via pin at 6:16

-This was goofy fun with a hot crowd and I loved it. **1/2

-During the replay Nigel even puts over the slam as being Hogan/Andre like and mentions Chase has 13 inch pythons.

-Thanks for reading!