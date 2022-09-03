Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 9.02.22  

-I thought this might have to wait until morning, but my Uniontown Red Raiders mercy ruled The Brownsville Falcons which meant I got home earlier than expected. Take that MailMan! Let’s get to it!

-Announcers: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Duke Hudson vs. Myles Borne

-Lockup to start and Hudson gets a slam and then mocks Borne. He takes Borne down again and hits a pose similar to Randy Orton which ticks off Borne. Doesn’t help him though as Hudson drops him a few more times and then goes to work on the arm. Borne reverses and gets a trip and then hooks the arm. He controls with an armbar for a bit. Hudson shoves off to break, but misses a clothesline. Borne gets a roll-up for two and then another. A backslide is blocked with a forearm to the head. Borne misses a charge in the corner and gets dumped off the middle rope. Hudson lights Borne up with a chop to the chest. That sounded amazing and the crowd comes to a dead silence so they can hear the next one, but Hudson trolls them by hitting a punch to the gut. Awesome! The replay lets us hear the chop though and it was great. The fans let Hudson know that he still sucks. Hudson misses a charge in the corner and Borne runs wild with dropkicks. He goes through his amateur skills and gets a belly to back suplex. He pulls the strap down, but another chop stops him in his tracks. Borne fights off in the corner and gets a crossbody from the top for two. He walks into a big boot though and that finishes at 5:42.

Winner: Duke Hudson via pin at 5:42

-This was solid. I enjoyed the troll job by Hudson and Borne looks to be improving. **

-Dante Chen cuts a promo backstage!

Erica Yan vs. Arianna Grace

-Grace gets a take down and does his pageant wave. Yan mocks her to play mind games. Yan controls with a side headlock for a bit, but Grace gets shoves her to the mat. She hits a butt splash for two and then stomps away. She drops an elbow for two. She buries a knee to the ribs and we get more waving. Yan gets a roll-up for two, but Grace is right back on her with a side reverse chinlock. She turns than into a version of an abdomonal stretch and throws elbows and punches to the exposed ribs. Yab gets a flash roll-up for two and then hits a double axe followed by an atomic drop. Flatliner, but Yan can’t get the cover. She charges in the corner and Grace kind of trips Yen causing her to fall. She hits a Fireman’s Carry into a slam for the win at 4:43.

Winner: Arianna Grace via pin at 4:43

-This was one pretty rough. 1/2*

-Connor’s Cure commercial! Kick cancer’s butt!

-NXT Worlds Collide this Sunday!

Dante Chen vs. Xyon Quinn

-Quinn now has the nickname of The Samoan Ghost. He is also coming into this match on a losing streak and the crowd mocks him for losing to Quincy Elliot. Quinn javelins Chen across the ring with Snake Eyes. Chen lands a boot to the face followed by a clothesline. He hits a splash in the corner, but walks into a spinning backbreaker. He stomps away on the back and hits a splash for two. He backs Chen into the corner for some boxing and then hits a whip to the other corner. Another whip to the corner and Quinn hooks a bearhug on the rebound back out. Quinn runs Chen into corner. Chen back with a sunset flip for two. He charges and runs into a forearm to the face and back to the bearhug. Chen is able to break and slips out of a slam. He gets a trip and fires off strikes. He sticks a clothesline and atomic drop. A pump kick gets two! Nice kick there! Quinn hits a series of running forearms, but gets caught with a Driver. Quinn hits the flying forearm for the win at 5:53.

Winner: Xyon Quinn via pin at 5:53

-Again, solid and a perfectly acceptable wrestling match. Quinn gets back on the right side of the win column. **

