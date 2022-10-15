Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 10.15.22  

-Happy 2nd Birthday to my youngest son! This was delayed because for whatever reason the live version on Peacock started in the middle of the opening match. Thankfully, Hulu has the complete show this morning. Also a quick plug for my latest Retro Review of Badd Blood 97 which can be found here. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

IKEMEN JIRO and Tank Ledger vs. Bryson Montana and Duke Hudson

-This is Ledger’s debut and these are some interesting pairings. IKEMEN and Hudson start and the crowd still loves JIRO no matter how much he loses. Hudson uses his power early as he runs over JIRO with a shoulder. Tag made to Tank and we get a lock-up. Side headlock from Hudson and then they collide in the middle of the ring with neither man budging. Hudson buries a knee to the gut as we learn Ledger played football at Northwestern. Tag to Montana who works the arm of Tank. He switches to a side headlock, but Tank avoids a charge with a leap and gets a hiptoss. He goes to the arm and tags in JIRO, who comes off the top with a double axe. Tag back to Ledger and double team elbow followed by a double splash for two. Hudson baits Tank to turn his back which lets Montana get in a shot from behind. Tank fights out of the corner, but gets cut off from making the hot tag. Montana back in and he drops an elbow to the back, but gets dropped with a belly to back suplex. Tag to Jiro who springs in with a strike and starts firing off jacket punches. Springboard moonsault followed by THE IKEMEN SLASH finishes at 6:18. It should be noted Hudson opted to leave the match after eating a Jacket Punch on the apron.

Winners: IKEMEN JIRO and Tank Ledger via pin at 6:18

-Basic tag match that showed a little bit of TANK. The crowd enjoyed it and it was fine. **

-Myles Borne cuts a promo backstage. He faces Dante Chen later.

-This is Awesome: Most Awesome Wedding commercial. My review is here!

-Hulu commercials!

Dante Chen vs. Myles Borne

-Borne is coming off his first win last week and this is the second meeting between these two with Chen getting the win in their earlier match. Chen stuffs a take down attempt and works the arm. Borne counters, but gets caught with an armdrag. Borne with a back flip to avoid Chen which pops the crowd and shows off Borne’s athleticism. Chen is not impressed and goes back to the arm and takes things to the mat. Borne gets a roll-up for two as he counters an armdrag, but gets caught on the mat again. Things start to pick up as Borne tries to rally, but misses a charge in the corner. Chen gets a running boot to the face for two and then we go back to the arm. Hiptoss from Borne and then another. Borne gets an overhead belly to belly suplex. Chen gets a roll-up for two. Chen tries to go after the arm again, but Borne counters and ends up planting Chen with version of a brain-buster for the pin at 5:14. Chen looked like he took this straight on his face.

Winner: Myles Borne via pin at 5:14

-That is two straight for Borne which qualifies as a push on this show. This was very basic with a lot of arm work, but Borne winning is the important thing. *1/4

-Hulu commercials!

-Since this is the Hulu version, we go back to RAW for The Bloodline’s opening talking segment that is interrupted by Matt Riddle.

-To pad this show out even more we get the entire match between Ridle and Sami. Riddle gets the win. The two RAW segments added an extra 20 minutes to this show which is the point as I assume Hulu doesn’t pay for just 25 minutes.

-Lash Legend vs. Ivy Nile still to come.

-Hulu commercials!

Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend

-First meeting between these two! Legend goes right after Ivy and gets a clothesline in the corner. She shows some power as she tosses Nile across the ring. She works a cravat as Nile fights off her back. She breaks with a throw and starts firing off kicks to the midsection and leg. She takes Legend to the mat and buries a knee on her windpipe for a two count. Crossbody gets two followed by a Superman punch in the corner. Legend back with with a delayed double underhook suplex for two. Legend drops a knee on the shoulder and works that on the ropes. Nile fires back with right hands, but eats a nice look pump kick. Nile throws kicks from her back and gets a roll-up for two. Legend gets an elbow and then a nice clothesline for two. Good selling here from Nile which we don’t get to see as she usually murders people on this show. Legend misses an elbow and then a clothesline. Nile goes back to the kicks and gets a standing enziguiri. Running kick in the corner, but Legend swats her away. Nile reverses Legend into a Dragon Sleeper and she taps immediately at 6:18.

Winner: Ivy Nile via submission at 6:18

-This looked like a fight as it was rough in spots and Legend showed some good aggression. Nile sold well and got the win in the end with her submission background. I enjoyed this. **

-Thanks for reading!