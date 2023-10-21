Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 10.23.23  

-Announcers: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Dante Chen and Boa

-We got some Level Up veterans here. Blade and Chen start us off with a lockup and Blade grabs an arm. Chen tries to roll out, but no go. He is able to leverage his way out and hooks a side headlock. Blade escapes and we end up with a knuckle lock into a dancing spot before Blade shows off his hops with a sweet dropkick. Enofe gets the tag and we get a double elbow. Chen gets stomped and elbowed by both men and that gets a two count. Enofe goes to work on the arm and elbow and then hits an armdrag. A second one is countered and Boa makes the blind tag. Enofe catches him with a series of armdrags and comes off the middle rope with a double axe. Boa back as he runs Enofe into his corner where a tag was made to Chen. He delays coming into the ring until he can catch Enofe on the apron. Boa looks annoyed by Chen! Chen is able to get a two count off a belly to back suplex. Boa with the tag and he lights up the chest of Enofe with a chop and then delivers a boot to the chest. Side Russian Leg Sweep from Boa and a tag is made back to Chen. They get a double team leg sweep and then a double head kick for two. Enfore throws some weak punches to show some fight, but he can’t get the tag. Chen looks for a belly to back, but Enofe flips over and then dives over Chen to make the hot tag to Blade. He runs wild for a bit and Boa accidentally stomps Chen trying to break up the cover. Boa gets dumped to the floor and the double team Blockbuster gets the pin for Enofe at 6:05. Cool finisher!

Winners: Malik Blade and Edris Enofe via pin at 6:05

-Thankfully, the actual team won the match. This was solid as they stuck to the classic tag format. **

-Fallon Henley gets some promo time as she faces Lash Legend tonight.

Lash Legend (w/ Meta-Four) vs. Fallon Henley (w/ Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen)

-This is our Main Event as the two match format is back for a second consecutive week. These two don’t like each other and immediately talk trash to each other. Henley with a heavy chop to the chest, but gets caught trying a crossbody and gets slammed. Lash gets a two count off that. The crowd is fired up for this one! Henley pie-faces Legend and start firing off chops of her own. She tries to send Legend across with a whip, but Lash is too strong and lands a heavy right hand. Henley tries a sunset flip and that doesn’t work either. She finally gets smart and dropkicks the knee. Henley eats a nasty pump kick that sends her flying off the apron. All the seconds start arguing on the floor while Legend gets a one count back in the ring. Henley gets sent into the corner and bounces like a ball which is cool. Sell it girl! Delayed vertical suplex from Lash as she just walks around the ring while holding Henley. She kips up and the crowd is appreciative for the athleticism. TORTURE RACK from Legend! Hell yeah! We need someone to bring it back! Henley slides off into a sleeper, but Legend goes Hogan vs. Sheik and runs Henley into the corner to break. Henly gets a choke for a bit and then lands a knee to the face. She heads up to the middle rope and is able to land a cross-body. The seconds start brawling on the floor as Henley hits a bulldog followed by a Shining Wizard for the pin at 6:07.

Winner: Fallon Henley via pin at 6:07

-This also fine, but the crowd was loving what they were seeing. These two ladies have also put in a lot of time on this show and it has been fun seeing how much they have improved in the ring and in their character development. I was kind of surprised to see Lash lose this one for some reason. **

