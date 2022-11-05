Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 11.04.22  

-My recap of the newest episode of This is Awesome should be up soon. This time it’s all about Most Awesome WWE Champions. There’s one name included that was a stretch, but the rest was who would expect. Now we Level Up! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Matt Camp and Sudu Shah

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Ivy Nile vs. Sol Ruca

-Lockup to start and Ivy immediately grabs an arm. Sol uses her flexibility to escape and takes things to the mat against IVY NILE! She has chosen death then! Nile reverses and goes back to the arm, but Ruca escapes and we get dueling kip ups as it’s a stalemate. They shake hands and Sol gets a side headlock and goes back to the mat. Nile breaks and gets a roll-up for two. Ruca gets a pin attempt for two. Then she drops Nile with a face plant which gets two. Nile tries a suplex, but Sol blocks and gets one of her own for two. Sol gets close and trapped in a triangle, but Sol is able to lift her off the mat and take her to the corner to force a break. Sol gets a swinging sidewalk slam and lands a leaping shoulder block. Front flip into a splash in the corner, but a charge catches a back elbow. Nile comes off the middle rope with a rana and lands a running kick. Suplex from Nile and she tries another rana, but Ruca flips over on her feet. One too many flips from Sol though as she gets caught in the Diamond Chain Lock and that brings a tap at 4:51.

Winner: Ivy Nile via submission at 4:51

-Kind of a clash of styles here, but it was okay. Sol has promise with her athletic background and Ivy has become a big name on this brand as she continues to rack up the wins. *

-Myles Borne cuts a promo backstage. He faces Hank Walker later tonight.

Myles Borne vs. Hank Walker

-We haven’t seen Walker on this show recently, but the crowd still loves him. If you remember, Hank is the guy that looks like Seth Rogen. Handshake to start as we are told these two went to middle school together and were on the same club wrestling team. Walker sends Borne to the floor with a POUNCE and nice reference by Camp as he notes that Walker had to have gone to The Serengeti to learn that move. Camp being a wrestling nerd can be fun! Myles gets a flash roll-up back in the ring for two and then hooks a headlock transitioned into an armbar. Walker tries a splash in the corner, but gets kicked. Borne comes off the middle rope, but Walker gets a foot up to block. They trade blows in the middle of the ring. Walker gets a modified Thesz Press and a series of running splashes in the corner. Walker tears his shirt off as he means business, but Borne hits a sweet Northern Lights Suplex for two. Borne charges but gets dumped on the apron. He floats back in over Walker and they do a reversal sequence in the ropes and Walker finishes with a crossbody for the win at 4:15.

Winner: Hank Walker via pin at 4:15

-Well, there goes the winning streak of Borne. This was also okay and bit more fluid than the opener. Too short to get any kind of traction, but these are newbies so it’s what we get. *1/2

Xyon Quinn vs. Oro Mensah

-This is Mensah’s first match since the NA Title Match at Halloween Havoc. Lockup to start and Quinn pushes Mensah around the ring as he has the size and strength advantage. Mensah flips out of an armbar and lands an up kick and hooks the arm of Quinn. Mensah clowns Quinn a bit as he flips off him in the corner. Mensah catches Quinn with a head scissors and takes Quinn back down by the arm. Quinn is close enough to land some strikes and tries a belly to back suplex, but Mensah flips out and hits a dropkick that sends Quinn to the floor. Mensah slings out with a dive, but gets run back first into the ring apron. Quinn throws some forearms to the back and hits a backbreaker. He follows with a jumping knee to the back for two. Quinn stomps away and talks some trash. Mensah tries a backslide, but no dice. Quinn hits a lariat followed by a swinging neckbreaker for two. Quinn goes to a modified bearhug. Mensah runs Quinn into the corner to break and starts firing back with strikes. Mensah connects with a few forearms and hits a middle rope springboard moonsault. Mensah hits a flip kick and then a heel kick in the corner for the win at 6:08.

Winner: Oro Mensah via pin at 6:08

-This was technically solid, but was kind of dull as the crowd wasn’t into this one. I like what I see from Mensah and Quinn has a good look, but seems stuck on this show for the time being. **

