Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 11.11.22  

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

-First time in over three months for Nile and Paxley teaming and this is the first time for the Legend/Jackson pairing. Legend starts fast against Nile, but eats a few boots to the face and tags out to Jackson. Nile takes her down with ease and Paxley gets the tag. Tatum is sporting a protective face mask as the story she got injured sparring with Nile. Jackson pulls Paxley down for a slam by the hair which gets a two count. Tatum gets caught in the wrong corner and gets beaten down. Legend in and she gets a splash for two. Paxley fires back with a dropkick, but gets caught trying a crossbody and Legend drops her with a swinging back breaker. Tag made to Jackson and she works the back as she stretches Paxley over her knee, Paxley gets an enziguiri and gets the hot tag to Ivy. She runs wild with a head scissors on Legend and a running kick. Legend hits a pump kick and tags back to Jackson. They try to double team, but Nile just punches one and kicks the other in a cool spot. Legend gets dumped to the floor which lets Jackson gets a roll-up for two. Another also gets two, but Nile transitions that into the The Diamond Chain Lock and it’s over at 4:42.

Winner: Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley via submission at 4:42

-This was an okay tag match as they played to the tag formula. Paxley let the heels get heat, hot tag to Nile and she wipes out the other two without breaking much of a sweat. Again though they need to do something more with Nile. *1/2

-Javier Bernal cuts a promo on IKEMEN JIRO as they face off next!

IKEMEN JIRO vs. Javier Bernal

-Bernal walks away from a handshake to start. It looks like JIRO is sporting a red jacket with yellow sunflowers tonight. JIRO clowns Bernal early and lands an elbow in the corner. He springs off the middle rope, but Bernal swats him down and starts firing off clotheslines. Bernal misses a charge in the corner, but catches IKEMEN with a fist to the face as he tried to spring in from the apron. Bernal drops IKEMEN throat first off the top rope and that gets two. Slam from Bernal followed by a series of elbow drops and then into a chinlock. JIRO punches his way out, but eats a corner clothesline which gets two. Bulldog from Bernal followed by a basement clothesline for another two. Bernal lands some kicks, but tries one too many as IKEMEN catches the leg. He whips Bernal down and starts landing JACKET PUNCHES! Tarantula in the ropes from Jiro and he slingshots in with a legdrop. IKEMEN SLASH is ducked and Bernal grabs the tights to get the win with a roll-up at 5:07.

Winner: Javier Bernal via pin at 5:07

-Solid match. The crowd loves JIRO which those in charge know, so he gets to lose a lot because they know people will still cheer him. **

Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade vs. Xyon Quinn, Lucien Price, and Bronco Nima

-Quinn is coming off his debut on WWE Main Event where he got a win over Tozawa. You can find my review of that show here. Bronco and Enofe start things as Enofe gets a headlock on the mat. Bronco gets vertical, pushes off and gets a shoulder tackle. Tag to Price and they hit a double back elbow. Enofe gets a unique duck of a charge and hits a dropkick before tagging to Blade. They run through some double team offense, but Blade gets caught in the wrong corner. Quinn in, but Blade rolls away from a clothesline and makes the tag to Jones. The crowd comes alive as they want to see these two go at it. Quinn tries to run through Jones, but no dice. All six men get in the ring and team Jones clears the ring. Quinn uses a distraction to get in a strike from behind, but gets knocked down trying a shoulder block. Enofe gets the tag and launches himself off Jones to land a splash on Quinn for two. A whip lets Price get a blind tag and he blasts Enofe from behind. Enofe gets trapped in the wrong corner and Price just unloads with strikes. Bronco in and he gets some shots of his own in. Quinn back in and he hits a splash after a clothesline from Nima and that gets two. Tag to Price and het just punts Enofe in the chest from the apron before climbing in the ring. Effective! Enofe gets the hot tag to Jones and he runs through everyone. Blade in with a dropkick to send Bronco to the floor. Jones gets a belly to belly, but Quinn makes the save. Enofe comes in off the top onto Quinn. Price gets isolated and Blade heads up top and jumps off Jones’ shoulders with a splash for the win at 6:41.

Winner: Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade via pin at 6:41

-Fun party match! It was all action and still used the tag formula well. Jones as the difference was the story of the match and that is what won it for his team. I enjoyed this! **1/2

