Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 11.17.23  

Clash of The Champions V can be found here. Where else can you get 2 Jack Victory matches? In other news my Level Up kids are getting some shine on Main Event and SmackDown this week. It's been fun seeing them in front of a larger audience. Let's get it!

-Announcers: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Dani Palmer vs. Tatum Paxley

-These two have history as they teamed a few weeks back, and Paxley turned on Palmer during their match against Meta-Four. Paxley was on Main Event this week against Katana Chance and my review is here. Palmer grabs a front facelock, but gets backed into the corner. Palmer won’t release though and takes Paxley back to the mat. Paxley goes to the eyes to counter and runs Palmer down with a shoulder. Palmer gets a roll and sends Paxley over the top to the apron. Palmer gets her leg caught under the bottom rope and Paxley stomps on it. Back in the ring she gets a leg-whip and throws some leg kicks. Step-up Splash gets two! Palmer throws some chops, but her bad knee buckles and that gives Paxley the advantage back. She works a submission and pulls the hair while talking smack. Palmer slaps her in the face, but can’t escape as Paxley bends the knee in a way it shouldn’t. Palmer is able to grab and an arm and hooks an arm-bar. Head kick from her back from Palmer. She hits a series of leaping clotheslines as she hobbles around the ring. She gets a kick in the corner and tries to head up, but Paxley goes back to the knee. Pscyo-Trap gets the pin at 5:29.

Winner: Tatum Paxley via pin at 5:29

-This was okay, but I was hoping for a little more fire and aggression considering the match had a back story. I needed Palmer to be pissed and out for blood, but instead it was mainly a grappling match. *1/2

-Tavion Heights get some promo time as he meets Riley Osborne in our Main Event. Speaking of Main Event, Heights was on there this week in a sold match against Apollo Crews.

-NXT Deadline commercial!

-Survivor Series! WAR GAMES! CHICAGO! 8 DAYS!

Riley Osborne vs. Tavion Heights

-This could be solid! Heights immediately gets a single leg take-down and a cover for one. He controls with a side headlock, but Osborne does a hand-stand to escape and walks on his hands to a neutral corner. Riley controls the arm, but Heights kips up and then rolls to get a slam for a two count. Waist-lock control by Heights as he tries to grind Obsorne out on the mat. He looks for a throw, but Riley punches the hands to break. He charges, but Heights shoves him across the ring. Heights flips off the ropes to avoid a charge, but gets caught and tossed with an overhead belly to belly suplex. Nice! Riley misses a clothesline and Heights gets a gutwrench suplex for two. He hooks a modified abdominal stretch on the mat. Osborne gets to his feet and throws some strikes to break, but gets caught with an elbow. Heights with a backdrop out of the corner for another two count. Torture Rack by Heights, but Osborne flips out to escape. He hits a clothesline to the back of Heights’ beck and another one in the corner. Flying kicks gets a two count! Twisting Standing Splash gets a two count! Sweet! Osborne heads up, but Heights races up to meet him. Osborne knocks him down and hits a sweet Shooting Star Press for the upset pin at 5:47.

Winner: Riley Osborne via pin at 5:47

-I consider this one an upset! Solid match as I expected from these two. Their styles meshed well and I want to see more from both men. **1/2

