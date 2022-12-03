Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 12.02.22  

-You can find my latest retro review of ECW November 2 Remember 97 here. Now, let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Oro Mensah vs. Myles Borne

-Lockup and Mensah gets arm control, but Borne is able to roll to escape. It’s a stalemate early as they counter each other. Another go and Borne gets a side headlock and then a leg trip. He rides Mensah and gets a two count. He controls on the mat for a bit, but Mensah is able to get to his feet and hooks a side headlock. They trade holds and Mensah lands on his feet off a suplex. He runs wild with arm-drags and hip-tosses. He takes Borne down with a head scissors and hits a Pele Kick. Mensah misses a knee in the corner and Borne hits a step-up forearm that sends Mensah to the apron. A dropkick sends Mensah to the floor. Back in the ring Borne gets a two count and then another. Borne hooks a headlock on the mat, but Mensah breaks easily. Borne back with a snap powerslam alas Randy Orton. Mensah gets caught with a belly to belly throw and then Borne sends him across the ring with a belly to back suplex. Bridging suplex gets two for Borne. Mensah elbows outs of another suplex and hits a head and shoulders suplex of his own. Mensah connects with a series of running forearms and gets a moonsault from the middle rope. He hits a running spinning heel kick in the corner for the win at 6:11.

Winner: Oro Mensah via pin at 6:11

-Nice little match here! Both men looked good and I an invested in seeing what happens with each man in his career. **1/4

-Backstage Tavion Heights, who is making his debut tonight, cuts a promo ahead of his match with Stacks.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights

-Heights is an Olympian with a big time amateur background. Stacks gets a headlock, but Tavion is out and gets one of his own. He shoots the leg and slams Stacks to the canvas. He gator rolls him for a bit, but Stacks creates distance and its a dropkick. Heights back with a fireman’s carry and goes to work on the arm. Stacks uses the hair to break and takes advantage of Heights on the apron. Suplex from Stacks. He hooks a reverse chinlock, but Heights is able to get to his feet and breaks without too much of an issue. Stacks lands some blows and connects with a clothesline. Gutwrench into a slam gets two for Heights. Stacks grabs Heights by the pants to throw him off balance and hits a modified version of a Curb Stomp (he uses the knee instead of a foot) for the win at 4:19.

Winner: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo via pin at 4:19

-Basic match on this show just to get Heights out there and see what he can do in front of an actual crowd. The amateur background will carry him for a bit and right now just needs match after match after match. *1/2

Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) vs. Sol Ruca

-Ruca grabs the arm to start, but Hail flips her way out. Ruca kicks the arm and regains control. Ruca gets a leg sweep for two. Ruca offers a handshake and Hail accepts, but tries to take advantage and it doesn’t work. Ruca hits a kick in the corner and handsprings into a moonsault for two. She works a body scissors as the crowd is a little split on who they want to cheer. Backbreaker gets two! Reverse bear-hug from Ruca into an abdominal stretch. Hail tries to hiptoss her way out, but Ruca lands on her feet. She ties Hail up and hooks a Surfboard. Hail breaks the hands and is able to roll out for a two count. Hail connects with a double axe followed by a backsplash in the corner. Hail fires up and shakes the ropes with Warrior. Senton off the bottom rope gets two. Roll-up is blocked and Ruca gets a unique cover for two. Ruca with another roll-up for two. She tries to bridge into another cover, but Hail counters into a backslide for the win at 6:18.

Winner: Thea Hail via pin at 6:18

-I wasn’t feeling this one as it was just a lot of rest holds. The ending got decent with the counters to all the pin attempts and roll-ups. Hail getting the win is the right call as the crowd still loves The Chase U gimmick. *

-They shake hands after the match as Chase U stands tall to close the show.

