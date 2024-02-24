Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 2.23.24  

-My latest Retro Review looking back at WrestleWar 89 will be up this weekend. I hear those kids, Flair and Steamboat, had a decent match. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Karmen Pertrovic vs. Brinley Reece

-These two are friends as they started on the same day at the PC. Karmen shoots in for a leg, but Reece stuffs that. Karmen tries to sweep the leg, but no dice. They take turns bridging off a snapmare and then Karmen hooks a side headlock. Karmen lands a hook kick, but gets caught by Reece with a belly to back suplex. Nice power from Reece there! Reece tries again, but Karmen shifts her weight this time and gets a two count. Reece back with the front-flip into a clothesline and she hooks a Bow and Arrow. They take turns reversing it, but Reece ends up back in control with an abdominal stretch and SHE HOOKS THE LEG. Gorilla Monsoon would be so happy! Karmen escapes and gets another kick. They go through a pin-fall reversal sequence with multiple two counts, but Karmen gets one last counter and gets all her weight to hold the pin for the three count at 4:39.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic via pin at 4:39

-I enjoyed this for what it was! They had a friendly match where they tried to one up each other and Karmen got the final counter to win. **

-Hank and Tank got schooled by Tyriek and Tyson in dominoes early and apparently that is the set-up for tonight’s Main Event. They agree to a Best of 3 series of Matches, but are counting the match they had a few weeks back where Hank and Tank got the win. So, Hank and Tank are up 1-0. I will take what I can get as far as storylines on this show.

-Rhea Ripley Elimination Chamber commercial! 5:30 AM! I am going to try to bet up and catch the show before cheering on my Uniontown Red Raiders as they try to pull off a miracle against one of the Top 25 Teams in the United States. Go Red Raiders!

-WWE2K24 commercial!

Best of Three: Match Two: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

-As mentioned we are counting Hank and Tank’s win a few weeks ago, so they are up 1-0. I mean, that kind of takes the drama out of this one you would think. Hank starts and gains the advantage before taking out to Tank. He works the arm off Tyson, but gets sent into the corner. Tag to Tyriek and he throws Tank across the ring. Hank comes in and gets splashed which has him rolling to the floor. Tank avoids a splash and gets one of his own in the corner. Tank in and he gets throws Tyson on his face. I approve of this two teams just throwing each other around the ring. Tank back in and he drops a double axe to the back. Tank works the arm and then lands a back elbow. Hank back in with a belly to back suplex for two. He slows the pace with a chinlock. That gives me a chance to plug my latest review of Main Event where Hank and Tank had a fun match with The Creeds. DOUBLE MEAT SPLASH gets two and Tank goes to the reverse chinlock. Tyriek elbows his way out, but can’t get to his corner as Hank holds on to the arm. They continue the tug of war and then we get a double down as they each land a right hand. Race to the corner, and Tyriek gets their first to make the hot tag to Tyson. He runs wild on Tank and hits a diving uppercut. Hank in and he gets mowed down! Tank comes off the middle ropes with a shoulder block. Tag to Hank and he comes off the top with a clothesline for two as Tyriek makes the save. Hank and Tyson are left in the ring and start trading right hands. Hank gets caught with a spinebuster and the tag is made to Tyriek. Assisted Belly to Belly Suplex gets the pin at 5:49.

Winners: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe via pin at 5:49

-This was a fun sprint as they hit each other hard. It wasn’t pretty, but both teams were energetic and made it entertaining. No drama though as you kind of figured Tyson and Tyriek were winning to get to a third match. There would be no point of retroactively making this a Best of 3 if it was going to end tonight. **1/2

