Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 8.04.23  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

-New blood on this show which means more people for me to remember. Thankfully, Blake Howard lets me know who is who with our newbies. Let’s see what they got! Funny, as I remember when Blade and Enofe where the newbies and now they are the veterans on this show. The word just keeps turning! Blade starts with Tyson and gets a quick sunset flip for two. They actually have a graphic up to give us some info on Tyson and that is awesome. Keep that around on this show. Seems he is a former shot putter. Enofe in and he splashes Tyson in the corner so the tag is made to Tyriek. Seems he also threw the shot put and he competed against Tyson in college. Again, little things like that help so much. Tyson back in and he gets an assisted corner splash on Enofe. Tyson shoulders Enofe down and gives him another. He rains down with some 12 to 6 elbows and hooks an armbar. Enofe tries to jump for the tag, but gets shoved back to the opposite corner. Tag is made to Tyriek and he gets a two count and then hooks a hammerlock on the mat. Enofe tries to stretch for the tag and falls enough to break free and get it. Blade runs wild and hits a dropkick on each newbie. Igwe gets slammed and Enofe drops the top rope elbow for the pin at 5:19.

Winners: Edris Enofe and Malik Blade via pin at 5:19

-Super, basic tag match that didn’t try to reinvent the wheel. The new kids got some heat, but gave up the hot tag and were dispatched quickly after the tag. We didn’t get to see too much as it was only a five minute tag match, but we will see how they develop. *1/2

-Another debut as Trey Bearhill gets promo time!

Myles Borne vs. Trey Bearhill

-Bearhill has Native American ancestry and is honoring them with his look. He was also a former offensive linemen in college at Tulsa. At this point Tulsa may be in the PAC12 the rate college football is changing. Someone who likes to read two day old reports about a developmental brand’s developmental will understand that reference. Bearhill obviously has size as a former OL. Lockup to start and they jockey for position. Borne gets a side headlock, and Trey tries to power his way out. He shoves Borne into the corner, but gets caught running in with another side headlock. They collide in the middle of the ring and Bearhill yells! Borne with a backslide, but Trey rolls over so no pin. Trey gets dumped to the floor as this one isn’t really getting off on the right track. Back in the ring Borne gets a dropkick and Borne offers a handshake. Well, that’s dumb! Bearhill shoves Borne across the mat and tosses him to the other side to get a two count. The fact box pops up and Bearhill is a member of the Muscogee Creek Tribe. Bearhill uses a bearhug! Well, I mean that makes sense. Borne elbows his way out, but Try gets a back rake to continue the bear offense, I guess. Borne gets ticked off and pounds away with right hands. Bearhill elbows him in the corner, but Borne back with a small package for two. Trey gets a nice clothesline and we need more of that from him. Big man offense where he hits hard. Borne ducks a clothesline and hits a dropkick for the win at 5:40.

Winner: Miles Borne via pin at 5:40

-This was rough as it took a bit to get Bearhill on track. We need more big man offense like the clothesline he threw. Borne rightly got the win, but get that man a new finisher. A dropkick is just not enough. *

Gigi Dolin vs. Tatum Paxley

-Lockup to start and Gigi gets a side headlock. Tatum escapes and works the arm, but Gigi reverses that and takes it to the mat. Paxley gets a roll-up for two, but gets caught back in the side headlock. Gigi runs Tatim over and gets a flying head scissors. He hits a nice basement dropkick as Paxley was up getting the bottom rope and that gets two. Dolan misses a clothesline on the apron and Paxley springs her off the ropes like I used to do to my LJN figures back in my childhood. Paxley sends Dolan into the corner, but gets caught with a roll-up for two. Gigi tries a sunset flips, but Paxley stops that and steps on Gigi’s hair. She goes back to the arm and shoulder work as the crowd tries to rally Gigi. Paxley does a back flip and puts Dolan on the mat for a delayed two count as the ref saw that Dolan still had a shoulder up. Chinlock from Paxley and she looks for a suplex, but Dolan counters with a small package for two. Dolan lands a knee followed by a clothesline and a big boot to the face. Head kick followed by the STO for two. Paxley gets a crucifix off the lax cover and that gets two. Dolan with repeated head kicks and one to the back of the head. Gigi Driver finishes at 5:53.

Winner: Gigi Dolan via pin at 5:53

-This started decent, and kind of dragged and hit some right spots in the middle, but got solid again towards the finish. Dolan is above this show, but having someone with some name value (on NXT level) is probably good for the kids on the show. **

