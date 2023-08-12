Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 8.11.23  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Dante Chen vs. Damon Kemp

-Kemp gets a hammerlock into a side headlock and then clowns Chen on the mat. Lockup and Chen returns the favor as he rolls over Kemp and waves at him. Chen comes off the middle rope and is able to grab Kemp and take him over with a side headlock. Kemp goes to the knee to break, but Chen goes right back to the hold and rolls through to keep it on the mat. Chen tries to come off the middle rope again, but this time Kemp catches him with a back breaker. Kemp sends goes to ground and pound after hitting a suplex. Kemp with a slam for two. He buries some knees in the corner, but Chen responds with some chops. Palm strike from Chen and he comes off the top with a springboard fist. Inverted atomic drop, but Kemp responds with a forearm to the and hits The Rock Bottom into a neckbreaker for the pin at 6:12.

Winner: Damon Kemp via pin at 6:12

-Solid match as they got things going after the opening headlock sequence. They were given a little more time than what the opener for this show usually gets. **

-Tavion Heights gets promo time! He is a bully bullier!

-Payback in Pittsburgh! I hope to be there!

-Shop WWE!

Fallon Henley vs. Izzi Dame

-This is Dame’s second match on this show, though I don’t remember the first and I covered it. Lockup and Henley grabs an arm and works that for a bit. Dame backs her into a corner and delivers a shoulder to the abs. Clothesline is missed and Henley gets a shoulder tackle for two. Henley with a drop toe-hold that sends Dame into the bottom rope. Dame goes to the ropes and makes Fallon chase, which lets Dame hits a back elbow. Dame stomps away in the corner and yells at the ref. She drags Fallon to the middle of the ring for a two count. Dame sends Fallon into the corner several times and gets a basement dropkick for two. Dame hooks a chinlock and buries a knee in the back for good measure. Henley escapes and delivers a back elbow. Splash in the corner and a hair take down. Shining Wizard finishes at 4:31.

Winner: Fallon Henley via pin at 4:31

-This was fine if a little dull. I want to see more from Dame though and Henley is coming along. *

-American Nightmare Documentary. My review can be found here!

-WrestleMania XL: Philly! Tickets go on sale next week and my plan is to be in Philly next year!

Joe Coffey vs. Tavion Heights

-Lockup to start and they separate with nobody gaining an advantage. Another go and Heights gets a go behind and takes Coffey to the mat. Coffey escapes but gets caught with a hip-toss and sent back to the mat with an armbar. Coffey is able to escape again and sends Heights into corner and brings him out with a back breaker. Coffey catches Heights with a knee to the gut and then drops some elbows and forearms across the face. Heights with a flash roll-up for two, but Coffey is up first and gets a leaping crossbody for one. He keeps going for the pin to make Heights expend energy. Coffey to a side headlock, but gets pushed off and Heights hits a backdrop to create some space. Running clothesline from Heights and another. Overhead release suplex followed by a belly-to-belly suplex gets a good two count. Modified Doctor Bomb gets two! He goes for it again, but Coffey goes to the eyes and slides out. He gets in an elbow in the corner and follows with Glasgow Send Off and then All The Best for The Bells gets the pin at 6:24.

Winner: Joe Coffey via pin at 6:24

-This was solid as Heights working with people like Coffey will pay off down the road. **1/2

-Thanks for reading!