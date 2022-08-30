Leighty’s Retro Review: WWF SummerSlam 1997  

-We march forward with 1997 as things are about to get crazy in the WWF both on camera and behind the scenes. We last left with The Hart Foundation standing tall and Bret is now the numbers 1 contender to the Taker’s WWF Title. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vince McMahon, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Jim Ross

-Date: Aug 3, 1997

-Continental Airlines Arena, East Rutherford, NY

-Attendance: 20,213

-PPV Buys 235,000

Steel Cage Match: Hunter Hearst Helmsley (w/ Chyna) vs. Mankind

-This is the 3rd straight PPV with these facing off as Hunter won at King of the Ring and then they had a brawl that ended with no winner last month. That match had them brawling through the people and continuing to brawl later in the show in the parking lot, so we get a steel cage this month to keep them confined. Hunter immediately dives for the door as he just wants to get out of here with a win. Mankind pulls him back in and starts pounding away. This is escape to win rules via the door or over the top. I miss the blue bar cage! Mankind punches Hunter down in the corner and hits the running knee that always looks killer. JR name drops Cactus Jack and that would be paid off in a few weeks. Beautiful piledriver from Mankind and I always enjoy when someone hits the move with Lawler on commentary as he generally pops for it. Mankind hooks the mandible claw, but Chyna climbs the cage and chokes Mankind through the bars to force a break. The crowd is not happy about that. Hunter has an opening, but doesn’t do much with it as Mankind gets a discus clothesline. Mankind heads up to escape, but Chyna meets him up there and lands a ball shot that gets a massive groan from the crowd. Hunter meets Mankind up there and brings him down from the top of the cage with a suplex. Damn! Hunter can walk out the cage, but now he is feeling good about himself and opts to head back in and punish Mankind. He rams Mankind into the steel cage not once, not twice, but thrice and then hits his bow to many boos. Replay of the suplex from the top and if only that was the worst fall from the top of the cage Mankind would ever take. That ring just sounds so painful. Mankind gets the back of his head banged off the cage repeatedly. Hunter tries to go over the top, but Mankind catches him up there and fires off punches. Hunter knocks him off to the canvas, but Mankind is right back and is able to pull Hunter back inside the cage. Right hands from Mankind followed by a whip to the corner and a knee to the gut. The crowd is very much into this one and they get pissed as Chyna interferes once again. Inverted Atomic Drop from Hunter, but Mankind returns with one of his own and then a clothesline. Backdrop is countered into a knee to the face. Hunter preps for a suplex, but Mankind reverses to one of his own and he hands Hunter upside down from the top of the cage in a cool visual. He drops the double axe and fires Hunter into the cage. He does it a few more times, but gets caught charging and ends up getting caught with a backdrop into the cage. They fight on the top rope and Hunter gets rammed into the cage which causes him to fall balls first on the top rope. Hunter gets tangled in the ropes which lets Mankind crawl for the door. Sick spot as Chyna slams the door on Mankind’s head and that had to suck so much. Just nasty! The ref gets tossed into the stairs and then Chyna climbs the cage so she can toss a chair into the ring. Hunter sets for The Pedigree on the chair, but Mankind counters and sends Hunter into the cage wall and Chyna with a catapult. Double arm DDT onto the chair and this crowd is rocking now. The crowd starts a “Superfly” chant as they are hip to what is going to happen. Chyna is in the cage and tries to drag Hunter, but I believe she hit the ring too early as she just walks back out. Mankind is nearly out, but takes off his mask and heads back up. The crowd is buzzing as he comes off the top of the cage with an elbow. AWESOME! Mankind starts the climb back up and now this is Chyna’s time as she tries to pull Hunter out the door and the race is on. Mankind drops down first and gets the win to a huge pop at 16:26.

Winner: Mankind via cage escape at 16:26

-This was great! Hard hitting with a super hot crowd. Chyna was great (other than the one issue) at getting heat from the crowd. I seemingly love this match more than others who have reviewed it, which is fine. Personal taste and all. ****

-Dude Love’s music hits after the match to get Mankind back on his feet and he struts away while selling the effects of the match.

-Todd brings out New Jersey Governor, Christy Todd Whitman. She helped end taxes on wrestling events which brought a WWF PPV back to New Jersey for the first time in eight years. Politics and wrestling! They present her with a WWF Title and she gets booed out the building. Vince gushes over how she fought against the taxes. So, if I remember right the WWE could run in Jersey but had to pay a Tax as they were considered a sport, but with her help they were classified as a entertainment and thus no tax. Basically they admitted they weren’t a real sport and thus didn’t need regulation like boxing. It saved them from paying an extra $100,00. Again, politics and wresting can be fun! This was also a way to kill time so they could tear down the cage.

-More stalling as we see Tiger Feet Singh and his son, Tiger Ali Singh in the crowd. Never happened with that guy.

-More stalling as we get footage from a beach party they had earlier in the day in the parking lot outside the arena.

Brian Pillman vs. Goldust (w/ Marlena)

-The story coming in is that each member of The Hart Foundation added a stipulation to their match if they lost. In this case Pillman said he would wear a dress if he loses. Pillman attacks Goldust before the belly and chokes away in the corner. He fires off some chops, but Goldust catches him with a back elbow from the middle rope. He gets the punches in the corner, but Pillman tries an inverted atomic drop but it doesn’t connect. Goldust lays a kiss on him, so Pillman bails to the floor. More choking from Pillman once he gets back in the ring. He lands a back elbow and then goes outside to chase after Marlena. Goldust catches him on the floor with a clothesline. Back in the ring Pillman lands a clothesline and bad mouths the crowd. He hits a snap suplex and heads up top, but Goldust catches him and throws him on the top rope. Pillman was supposed to lands on his balls, but nearly fell to the floor on his head. That could have ended up worse. Marlena blows smoke in Pillman’s face. He rallies on the floor though and throws Goldust into Marlena’s director chair. Pillman off the top with a clothesline that gets two. He goes right back to the pin and another two. Lawler refers to Dusty as Oldust and that he is ashamed of his son. JR doesn’t think so as they had no issues name dropping people working for the competition. Chinlock from Pillman, but Goldust escapes and gets a backslide for two. Pillman up to his feet first and he gets a clothesline for two. Another clothesline is ducked and Goldust gets a leaping clothesline. They trade blows in the corner and Goldust wins that exchange. Bulldog is blocked as Pillman tosses Goldust through the ropes. They completely botch a sunset flip in what was supposed to play into the finish and they try to figure out what to do. They struggle back into place so Pillman can grab the middle ropes which lets Marlena blast him in the face with her purse. That lets Goldust get the sunset flip for the pin at 7:16.

Winner: Goldust via pin at 7:16

-That ending killed anything they had going in this match, which wasn’t a lot. Pillman nearly falling on his head on the top rope bump and the horribly screwed up ending made this rough and sad to watch. 1/2*

-Legion of Doom cut a promo in the back to hype their match with The Godwins.

The Godwins vs. The Legion of Doom

-LOD still get their standard pop! JR notes that LOD have never lost at SummerSlam. All for men have a stare down in the middle of the ring and then the brawl is on. They should have just let all 4 men go at it in a Tornado Match. It would have been more entertaining. Instead after LOD clears house, it settles into a standard tag match. PIG starts with Animal though not much of note happens so Henry tags in. Animal clotheslines both men down and on the floor Hawk hits Phineas with a clothesline. The feud is over Henry getting dumped on his head by LOD which broke his neck. The crowd reaction to LOD is something else. Henry goes to work on Hawk’s neck, but misses a leg drop on the apron. Hawk sends Hank into the stairs as again, this needed to be a street fight or something along those lines to play off the feud and provide some smoke and mirrors. Leg drop from Hawk gets a two count. Hank back with a right hand and he tags back to Phineas. He hangs Hawk from his back, but Hawk goes to the eyes to break and kicks Phineas in the face as he makes the tag. This is getting ugly as they seem to be on different pages. Animal gets the tag and he works the arm. Phineas lands a kick from the apron which Animal no sells. It leads to Henry getting a Cactus clothesline that sends both of them to the floor. Animal gets back up on the apron but gets bumped off and he crashes into the railing. Phineas down to try something, but Animal just opts to roll into the ring. Again, just seem on different pages. The crowd mic picks up some kid telling Phineas he sucks. I am enjoying this super hot crowd! Phineas gets a bearhug which starts to suck the life out of the crowd a bit. Animals fights his way out, but Hank gets the tag and they blows a double team clothesline spot or it was supposed to be a spot where Henry accidentally hits Phineas. Not sure, but it didn’t look good. Phineas off the middle ropes, but Animal is so far away it looks like crap when he lands on his feet and Animal has to lunge to hit a clothesline. Not so hot tag to Hawk as he runs wild. He drops Henry with a neck breaker. Phineas gets dumped to the floor, but is back to stop The Doomsday Device. No matter as a spike piledriver finishes this at 9:50.

Winners: The Legion of Doom via pin at 9:50

-Kind of a train wreck as you would expect. This probably went a little bit longer than it needed. The crowd is staying with this show, but we have dropped off with the quality since the opener. *

-Todd is with Sunny and Sable and they are giving away a million dollars. Two winners are with them and they call a couple other people and each has to pick a key (out of 100 total). Should their key open the lock they get a million dollars. So technically they had a 1 in 100 chance. Vince loses it on commentary as the first person doesn’t answer and the second one is disconnected. Lawler is jealous of Todd who gets to stare at Sunny’s cleavage as he looks the list of numbers. They finally get someone on the phone and he isn’t even watching the show as his cable company doesn’t carry it. Nice! Nobody wins as the winning key was #3. All four people were awarded a $5000 savings bond. Lot of time wasting segments on this show.

-Back to RAW as Bulldog attacks Shamrock with a chair after they were having an arm wrestling contest. Bulldog then makes Shamrock eats a can of dog food.

WWF European Title: The British Bulldog (c) vs. Ken Shamrock

-As mentioned they Hart Foundation had stipulations attached to their matches because they were so confident and in this one Bulldog said he would eat a can of dog food if he lost. I think that was dropped though as they realized how stupid it sounded. Vince clears it up as Bulldog will eat a can of dog food if he loses his Title. JR plugs One Night Only PPV in The UK where Bulldog will face Shawn Michaels. I’m sure nothing of note will happen there! Shamrock powers walks to the ring and attacks as soon as he hits the ring. He lands a suplex and Bulldog tries to bail. Shamrock follows and sends Bulldog into the post and then into the stairs. Out for blood Shamrock makes sense here! Bulldog gets caught in an ankle lock, but gets to the ropes to break. Clothesline from Shamrock gets two. Shamrock hits a knee, but walks into a boot to the face. Bulldog gets a clothesline out of the corner and delivers a headbutt. Delayed suplex gets two. He didn’t hold Shamrock up there as long as he usually does. He hooks a reverse chinlock, but Shamrock breaks quickly. He charges and gets caught with a knee to the guy and then back to the chinlock. The crowd starts a USA chant as Shamrock rallies with a sunset flip for two. Bulldog mows him back down with a clothesline and then back to the chinlock. Shamrock is bleeding from the mouth and I think it is legit this time as it looks like it from his bottom lip. Shamrock gets posted in the corner and falls to the floor. Bulldog chases and sends Shamrock shoulder first into the stairs. Shamrock fires back with kicks and strikes, but Bulldog goes low to stop that comeback. Something gets messed up on the floor, so they head back into the ring. Back to the chinlock and then back to the floor. Bulldog gets a slam and slaps dog food in Shamrock’s face. He loses it and the ref calls for the DQ at 7:24 as Shamrock hits Bulldog with the can of food. They ring the bell like crazy as I guess they were training for November as Shamrock chokes Bulldog out. Man, that bell is annoying! This goes on for quite a bit before Shamrock finally releases. He then fires off suplex after suplex on any official in the ring which gets him over huge with the crowd. A “Shamrock” chant breaks out as they finally realized booking him as a crazed badass that could snap at any moment was the way to go.

Winner and Still European Champion: The British Bulldog via DQ at 7:24

-Shamrock looked great coming out of this, but the match was just kind of there. Robo-Shamrock was the right path forward for him though, so the end result is what was most important here. They also found a way out of Bulldog avoiding to eat a can of dog food and him not losing The Euro Title. Knowing what was about to happen against Shawn, he probably should have ate the dog food. **

-Todd interviews Shawn Michaels backstage, as he is the special ref for tonight’s Undertaker/Bret match. He jokes around and says any issues between him and Bret were settled last year when he beat him at WrestleMania. Nice little dig!

Los Boricuas vs. Disciples of Apocalypse

-So Savio Vega and Crush split from The Nation of Domination and each became the leader of their own faction. DOA rush the ring and all eight men brawl to start. DOA clears the ring and stand tall as things cool down. Estrada starts with Skull and Estrada eats a backdrop followed by a running shoulder in the corner. Another attempt, but Estrada gets his foot up. He walks into a big boot though so Savio charges in and gets caught with a hip-toss. Tag to Eight Ball and he gets a sidewalk slam. Crush now in and he drops a leg for two as the pin attempt gets broken up. Miguel Perez in and Crush catches him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Chainz and Jesus have a go and that doesn’t go well for Jesus. Skull and Eight Ball hit a double team Snake Eyes. Savio in with a spinwheel kick which lets Jesus take over. Miguel back in and he draws the DOA into the ring which lets all four members of Boricuas beat Chainz down in the corner. They do it again, but Savio misses a clothesline. Chainz catches him with one and falls down on the follow through. The Nation of Domination head down through the crowd and this is the version with Ahmed Johnson before Rocky joined. Nothing of note really happens as all the attention has turned to The Nation outside the ring. The crowd even directs their chants at Ahmed. Savio hooks a chinlock which isn’t helping things either unless the goal was to give time for the cameras to show The Nation some more. Missile dropkick from Miguel and then a lot of kicking and punching as this is just kind of a mess. The giant biker playing face in peril just doesn’t work here. Chainz gets the hot tag and runs through everyone with right hands and slams. Everyone starts brawling again and Chainz gets dumped to the floor so he decks Ahmed. Ahmed drops him with a Pearl River Plunge on the exposed concrete. I mean, he kind of deserved it. Savio rolls Chainz back in the ring and that is enough for the pin at 9:07.

Winner: Los Boricuas via pin at 9:07

-Just a mess and the fans didn’t care about Chainz getting beat down which didn’t help. *

-Los Boricuas leave while DOA and The Nation brawl around the ring. Crush gets on his bike and tries to run someone over which draws a faint “ECW” chant. That made me chuckle actually.

-Recap of the Owen Hart/Steve Austin feud as Owen was the man that pinned Austin at Canadian Stampede.

WWF Intercontinental Championship: Owen Hart (c) vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

-Michael Cole interviews Austin backstage and gets cussed out for it. The stipulation here is that Austin will kiss Owen’s ass if he doesn’t leave with The IC Title. Owen dives at the knee before the bell and works on that for a bit. He wraps it around the ring post a few times as we get a thunderous “Austin” chant. Austin fights his way back and gets The Thesz Press. He hammers down with right hands and tosses Owen into the corner as he takes the Bret Bump. Austin throws Owen around the ring by his hair and chokes on the middle ropes. Clothesline from Austin gets two. Austin works the arm as the crowd starts a “USA” chant. He buries a knee on the bicep while Owen fights off his back to avoid being pinned. Snapmare and back to the arm for Austin. They trade hammerlocks and Austin gets a slam with Owen’s arm pinned behind him. Owen finally lands a shot and Austin bails to the floor. Austin tries to pull Owen by the legs into the post, but Owen pulls Austin into the ring post. He abuses Austin on the floor for a bit and bits his fingers once they get back in the ring. More biting from Owen as he keeps going after Austin’s middle finger. He ties Austin in the ropes as the announcers note Owen doesn’t care if he gets disqualified. Austin gets free and hits a stun-gun. Owen tries a rana, but eats a power bomb which is a rare move to see from Austin. A clothesline sends Owen to the floor and he has had enough as he heads up the ramp. Austin follows and hits a clothesline before Owen can get through the entrance set. Austin brings Owen back to the ring and Owen begs off in the corner. Owen reverses a whip and gets an overhead suplex followed by a neckbreaker for two. Owen heads up and drops the elbow for two. Amazing how beautiful Savage made that move compared to everyone else. Neck crank from Owen as JR mentions Austin has had neck problems in his career. Just wait about 10 minutes or so! Owen fights off a comeback and drops a leg on the back of Austin’s neck. Owen gets a crossbody off the middle ropes, but Austin rolls through for two. Bridging German Suplex gets two for Owen. He goes old school with a camel clutch as JR mentions Austin wouldn’t give up in the Sharpshooter at Mania. He then calls out Lawler with, “You want to see one man kiss another man’s behind, King?” Owen cuts off another comeback with a DDT for two. Reverse chinlock, but Austin escapes and gets a sleeper. Owen counters to one of his own, so Austin just drops and gets a jawbreaker. Austin comes off the middle ropes, but Owen catches him with a gut shot on the way down. Back to the ground game and chinlock from Owen. That goes on for a bit as Owen makes sure to put his feet on the ropes for extra leverage. Lawler is still obsessed with the idea that Austin has to kiss Owen’s ass. Not the infamous moment this match is remembered for as Austin fights back, but gets drilled with a sit-out Tombstone and he is gone. Broken neck and the match comes to haunt as Steve can’t move. Owen mocks the crowd to buy Austin time to see if he can do anything. The ref keeps checking on Austin and that’s where Austin tells him to let Owen know the finish. Austin crawls and gets quite possibly the worst roll-up in history for the win at 16:15.

Winner and New Intercontinental Champion: Steve Austin via pin at 16:15

-Match was going along fine until the ending. They did the best they could as Austin couldn’t take the loss. It reminds me of Arn Anderson telling Cactus Jack that if Ron Simmons died in the ring during their World Title Match he was still going over. Coincidentally, Austin breaking his neck and being put on the shelf helped to make him an even bigger star. He also learned to change his style to more of a brawler to protect himself. ***

-You can hear Vince’s voice sink as they realize Austin is hurt. Austin somehow gets to his feet and poses with The Title, but then gets helped to the back by three refs.

-They show a replay of the piledriver and it was nasty! JR covers for the weak roll-up by noting it caught Owen by surprise more than anything.

-Video package sets the stage for Undertaker vs Bret Hart with Shawn Michaels as the special ref. If Bret doesn’t win the WWF Title he will never wrestle in the US again and if Shawn favors Taker, he also, won’t wrestle in the US again. This feud also featured The Patriot getting involved as he got a win over Bret thanks to Shawn Michaels. All this was just chaos as Bret and Shawn was always the main story and it was a matter of getting there.

WWF Championship: The Undertaker (c) vs. Bret “The Hitman” Hart

-Bret was going for his 5th reign as WWF Champion which would tie him with Hogan for the most ever. Twenty-five years later and 5 reigns as Champion doesn’t even sniff the top 10. To show you how different times were I was actually rooting against Bret because I didn’t want anyone matching Hogan. Now, the only number that matters is Flair and Cena with their 16 (well, Flair probably had more, but I guess they settled on 16) reigns. Anyway, the point I am making is it was a big deal at the time for someone to match Hogan. Bret is out first and has The Canadian National Anthem played. Shawn, the ref, is out second and The Undertaker, the champion, is out last. This has big fight feel thanks to the parties involved and a big time crowd. Shawn goes old school as he checks each man before the match and tells Bret that the Champion always gets checked last. Even Vince notes he hasn’t seen that in awhile. Bret holds the belt up and decks Taker from behind with it as there was no bell yet. Genius! Taker is pissed now though, so I take that back, as he wrecks Bret in the corner. Clothesline and Bret rolls to the floor. Taker is right behind him and throws him into the security railing and then into the post. He misses a clothesline and gets his arm wrapped around the post. Bret fires Taker into the ring steps. Bret tries to dive out on Taker from the apron, but gets caught and rammed back first into the post. Shawn yells for them to get things back in the ring, but Taker would rather run Bret into the ring post again. They head back in the ring and Taker slugs away. Backbreaker and Taker holds Bret on his knee to continue the work on the back. Vince lets us know that Austin was taken to the hospital (yes, he said hospital) with neck damage. No kidding! Taker hooks a bearhug which goes on for a bit before Bret bites to break. Effective, but so is the boot to the face that Taker catches Bret with. Bret misses an elbow though, but he comes back with boots to the knee. So Taker has targeted the back and Bret is now going after the knee. Bret works the knee by dropping his weight on it as it hangs on the bottom rope. More work on the leg as the crowd is a bit subdued. The crowd wakes up a bit as Bret goes to a figure-four which gets the reactions you would expect. Paul Bearer waddles down to ringside and Taker gets counted at two a few times as he raises his shoulders off the mat. Taker turns the hold over, but Bret gets to the bottom rope to break. No Taker targets the knee by driving it into the mat and then he quickly heads outside to deck Bearer. While he is choking Paul, Bret hits a chop block. Officials are out to get Paul Bearer away from ringside while Bret hooks the ring post figure four. Shawn rightly counts to force a break and it’s great as Bret yells, “don’t you dare.” As JR notes that was actually the right call from Shawn. Now Pillman and Owen Hart are at ringside. Taker fights from his back, but his knee is gone. Bret tries wraps the knee around the post as a fan tells him he sucks and that’s the bottom line. Words hurt you know! Bret continues to chop at the knee and works a knee-bar. Taker grabs the hair to try to break but Shawn breaks that up. Taker gets Bret on his back and kicks him in the face to break the hold. He then flips over the top and beats the fire out of Pillman and Owen. Shawn deals with them while Taker hits a choke slam, but no count obviously. Taker goozles Shawn for his crappy officiating and nearly gets pinned as Bret gets a roll-up for two. They head back to the floor and now Bret is going after the back as he runs Taker into the ring apron. Shawn tells Bret to get the match back in the ring as his patience is running thin. Back in the ring Bret drops a double axe on the back from the middle ropes. Backbreaker from Bret gets two and Taker sits up. Snap suplex gets followed by the middle rope elbow as Bret runs through The Five Moves of Doom! Bret also flips off a fan before getting a two count and again, Taker doe the zombie sit-up. DDT gets two and another sit-up. Taker grabs Bret and drops him face first on the top buckle for two. They take turns trading headbutts and Bret gains the advantage by going to the back. Side Russian Leg Sweep followed by the leg drop and another from Bret. The crowd is not happy with him! Bret goes for the Sharpshooter, but Taker has life and goozles Bret. Taker gets caught with a boot to the face in the corner, but gets another goose so Bret goes to the midsection with a boot. Taker responds with a gun shot and machine gun punches. Taker ducks a clothesline and hits his flying clothesline as things are picking up here! Bret bump in the corner gets two. Weak cover by Taker there and even Lawler notes it was a sloppy cover. Big boot followed by a legdrop for two. Guess Taker is no Hogan! Bret rolls to the apron, but Taker goozles him and chokeslams him back into the ring for two. Taker goes Old School, but Bret kicks the ropes and Taker falls on his balls in the corner. Bret heads up and looks for the superplex and it nearly goes bad as Taker slips off, but they are able to eventually hit the move. That almost went real bad as Taker nearly slipped off to the floor. Sharpshooter and the crowd is freaking out now! Taker powers his way out of the hold as Bret spills across the ring and to the floor. Bret back in and he goes to the back, but he reverses a whip and lands a clothesline. Tombstone is escaped and Bret wraps Taker around the post for a ring post assisted Sharpshooter. Taker powers out again and that sends Bret crashing into Shawn Michaels. Uh oh! Bret goes after a chair and drills Taker in the face. Shawn is selling a knee injury on the floor and is late for the count as Taker is out at two. I guess that makes them even! Shawn sees the chair and does some deductive reasoning, but I mean, he didn’t see it. He yells at Bret, so Bret spits in his face. Shawn can take no more and swings for the fences, but Bret ducks and Taker gets creamed. Bret covers and Shawn is forced to the make the count at 28:09.

Winner and New WWF Champion: Bret Hart via pin at 28:09

-This was a fine match that told a great story. Shawn played his part well and the little things like getting Bearer and The Hart Foundation out of there in the middle of the match helped set the stage for the ending. Speaking of the ending it’s one of the better ones they have ever done. The match was a little deliberate but the work was strong. ***1/4

-Shawn is pissed! Taker is pissed! The crowd is pissed and Bret celebrates with the WWF Title in the middle of the ring. The Hart Foundation celebrate with Bret and credit to Bulldog for selling the beating from Shamrock.

-We get replays of the spit (Bret always had good aim) and chair shot. JR doesn’t understand why Shawn took that chance and it’s simple: Bret spit in his face and he lost his composure for a split second.

-Thanks for reading!