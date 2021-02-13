Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.12.21  

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 02.12.21

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Mansoor and Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Bolly-Rise (Chase Parker and Samir Singh)

-For those who didn’t watch last week, Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz have decided to join forces and mix their two teams. Last week Martel and Sunil took a loss, so Parker and Samir get the shot this week. Mansoor starts this one with Samir and it’s a lock-up to start. They head to the mat off that and reverse side headlocks and armbars. Samir gets an armdrag to gain the first true advantage in the match. Another go and this time Mansoor gets an inverted atomic drop followed by a dropkick which sends Samir to the corner to make a tag to Parker. Adonis gets the tag on the other end, but gets tripped up by Parker who lets us know that Ever-Rise Rules. Well, we know KO agrees! Adonis shows some power catching Parker as he tried a crossbody. Adonis then shows up Parker by walking on his back and riding a surfboard. Parker and Samir are not happy with the showing off and catch Adonis in their corner to regain the advantage. They use quick tags in and out and Samir gets a two count off a back elbow from the top rope. Parker back in and he hooks a reverse chinlock as this match continues to drag a little. Adonis nearly gets to his corner, but Parker cuts him off. Samir cuts off the tag attempt as well but Adonis is able to kick off and makes the hot tag to Mansoor. He runs wild for a bit, but gets caught off by Parker. The Bolly-Rise Blast (as called by Nigel) gets two as Adonis makes the save. Samir gets brought to the outside and Mansoor gets a Falcon Arrow for two. Mansoor then hits a dive on Parker on the floor and The Long Kiss Goodnight from Adonis finishes off Samir at 7:44.

Winners: Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Mansoor via pin at 7:44

-Just a standard tag match that picked up a bit in the final minute or so. Mansoor remains undefeated and Bolly-Rise continue to bicker at each other. **

-Back to last week as August Grey got a big win over Jake Atlas, but the celebration was ruined as Daivari and Nese attacked both men.

Jake Atlas vs. “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese

-Nigel crushes it as he mentions Vic thought he had an ab yesterday and it just ended up being a hernia. Fantastic! Ariya Daivari makes his entrance complete with theme music just as the bell sounds and he joins the commentary team. Nese uses the distraction to get the advantage to start and gets a slam. He pounds away in the corner and then fires off some chops. Atlas is able to snap off a rana and then throws some heavy hands with the ground and pound. Nese is a man though and fights back with some rapid fire kicks. He drops Atlas with a running back elbow for two as Daivari rails against the new crop of guys that have taken over 205 Live. Atlas avoids a leg kick and gets a dropkick. He tries a sunset flip, but Nese rolls through and hits a spinning kick to the jaw for two. Nese poses and then throws some knees. A nice suplex gets another near fall and then Nese follows with a body scissors. Atlas is able to throw chops and Nese returns fire. Atlas gets in enough to break the hold and then sends Nese to the floor. Atlas comes off the middle rope from the corner with a moonsault to the floor that looked pretty nasty. Back inside Atlas gets a spinning lariat for two. Nese took that moonsault all on his shoulders. Nese gets in a quick shot and hits the springboard moonsault for two and then right back to the body scissors as he continues the work on the ribs. Atlas breaks with some elbows and throws a few kicks. The final ones gets caught so Nese slaps him in the face. Atlas hits a head kick and then a standing moonsault, but no cover. He does get two off a forearm to the face. He heads up, but Nese is there to cut that off. He misses a charge in the corner, so Atlas goes for a Tornado DDT that Nese blocks, so Atlas opts for a brainbuster for two. Cue Daivari who distracts the ref as he slips Nese his gold chain. Here comes Grey to steal the chain and Atlas gets the roll-up for the win at 10:00.

Winner: Jake Atlas via pin at 10:00

-This was pretty good as you would expect. The ending was predictable once Daivari made his entrance, but at least the baby face had backup which likely sets up a tag match in the coming weeks. **3/4

-Thanks for reading!