Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 9.10.21  

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 09.10.21

You can find my recap of the WWE's post 9/11 SmackDown documentary here. Now to 205 Live which looks nothing like 205 Live most weeks. Let's get to it!

-Announcers: Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuiness, and Drake Maverick

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Valentina Feroz vs. Katrina Cortez

-Brazil vs Chile here! For some reason the commentary is barely audible as it is being drowned out by the entrance music of both women and it doesn’t get better after the music stops. That sucks! Cortez works the arm to start and gets an aggressive take down. The crowd is solidly behind Valentina as she gains control with a side headlock. Cortez rolls into a pin, but Feroz rolls back to side control. They continue the ground work for a bit as Feroz fights off every attempt to break the hold. Cortez gets to her feet but gets caught with a take down into an armbar. Cortez just opts to punch her way out which seems to work, but she gets caught back with the side headlock. She finally breaks and hits a nice back elbow. She talks some trash and delivers a kick to the back as Feroz tries to use the ropes to break. Valentina gets caught and dropped with a version of a shoulder breaker for two. Cortez goes after the arm and gets a nasty looking submission. Feroz fights into a backslide for two and then hits a few armdrags. She ends up on Cortez’ shoulders and we get an ugly sequence as Feroz nearly breaks her neck trying to switch into a rana or something. That didn’t look good at all. Cortez goes to a Boston Crab for a bit, but gets caught with a DDT for the win at 5:32. Perhaps that is what she was looking for off the shoulders, but it just went wrong.

Winner: Valentina Feroz via pin at 5:32

-This started okay, but that botch just killed what they doing and it never recovered. *

-WWE2K commercial. GM Mode is returning!

-NXT 2.0 this Tuesday!

Joe Gacy and Josh Briggs vs. Trey Baxter and Odyssey Jones

-So Baxter would be the only in this match that qualifies for the Cruiserweight Division. We last saw Jones at the bachelor party of Dexter Lumis. Gacy and Baxter start it out and Baxter uses his speed to his advantage and he flusters Gacy with a dropkick. Tag to Briggs and Baxter gets caught, but is able to make the tag to Jones after fighting off Briggs. We have a HOSS battle and Jones gets a shoulder tackle and splash in the corner. Tag made by Gacy and he comes in with clubbing blows. Jones shoves off and hits a nice clothesline. He puts Gacy in a bear hug ad makes sure to squat for extra pressure. Gacy punches his way out and makes the tag to Briggs. They try to hit a suplex, but that doesn’t work and they end up eat a clothesline from Jones. Baxter in and he hits a dive on the floor onto Gacy, but Briggs was able to move and catches Baxter with a boot to the fast. Back inside Briggs gets a two count and Baxter is now your face in peril. Baxter tries to fight back, but it’s not use as Briggs gets a suplex for two. Gacy tags himself into the ring and he delivers some right hands as Baxter continues to show signs of life. Heavy chop from Gacy gets a two count and he is nice enough to bury his forearm on Baxter’s face while going for the cover. Gacy works the arm and lands some body blows. Baxter lands on his feet off a suplex attempt, but doesn’t go for the tag and pays for it. Baxter fights back and gets the half nelson suplex. An enzigiri is missed and Gacy knocks Jones off the apron stop any tag. Gacy screams a lot as he drops some elbows and backs Baxter into his corner. Briggs gets the tag back in and he gets in some blows before shoving Gacy to bring him back into the match. They maul Baxter in the corner as they try to one up the other. Gacy back in and he tries for another suplex, but Baxter is out and lands a chop, but a right end snuffs that rally. Briggs is back as Nigel questions why they haven’t tried to finish the match yet. Briggs goes to a chinlock as he makes Baxter carry his weight. Jones does a great job on the apron of getting the crowd into this one. Baxter gets clubbed across the chest and that gets another two count. He gets tossed back into the heel corner and they double team Baxter with a splash into a release sidewalk slam. Another splash into a Senton and Baxter is roadkill at this point. Gacy talks trash to Jones and goes back to Baxter with a camel clutch. He breaks with a jawbreaker, but gets pulled back to the opposite corner. Gacy misss a knee and Baxter is able to dive and get the hot tag. Jones runs over Gacy before Briggs gets the tag. He fares no better as he eats a clothesline and then a gutbuster. Gacy eats a front slam and then Baxter springs in onto Jones’ back to give more weight as they splash Gacy. Briggs is the legal man and Jones ends this was a version of a Rock Bottom for the pin at 11:30. Baxter added extra weight for the pin which I am not sure if that is legal, but whatever.

Winners: Odyssey Jones and Trey Baxter via pin at 11:30

-Decent tag match here that followed the tried and true Tag Formula. Baxter was good at taking a beating and Jones was a good hot tag guy. It’s not rocket science. **1/2

