Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 10.08.21  

-Let’s see if we can string together two good shows from the Purple Brand after last week’s tag match delivered one of the best matches of the year on this show. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped; WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Amari Miller vs. Sarray

-Handshake to start and as mentioned by Joseph this is a big step up in competition for Miller. Sarray gets a standing switch, but Miller reverses into a headlock. Sarray is able to grab an arm and works on that for a bit, but Miller stays with her. Sarray goes back to the arm and gets a nasty looking armbar and transitions to the ground. Miller tries to break the grip, and is able to reverse the pressure and get things back to a vertical base. Sarray runs into a forearm and a version of a Slingblade. A body slam gets two for Miller and she goes to a chinlock while burying a knee in the back. Sarray fights off the shoulders of Miller and gets a roll-up for two. Miller lands a spinning head kick for two and then goes back to the chinlock. Sarray throws forearms to break, but gets dropped with STO. Sarray ducks a clothesline and gets a roundhouse kick. Basement dropkick knocks Miller out and Sarray gets the pin at 4:42.

Winner: Sarray via pin at 4:42

-Weird one here as Miller controlled for the majority and then out of nowhere gets her lights put out for the finish. Sarray winning is the right call, but I assumed this would be more of a showcase for her. *

-Commercials!

The Creed Brothers (w/ Diamond Mine) vs. Demetri Jackson and Andrew Lockhart

-So this is going to be our SQUASH for this week. Cool, as I want to see more of The Creed Brothers. Brutus mauls Lockhart to start with double leg takedowns. Lockhart shows some fight and Brutus appreciates it. He offers a leg and Lockhart has nothing for him, so Brutus just smashes him. He decks Demetri on the deck who crashes into the cameraman on the floor. Delayed double underhook suplex and the tag (slap to the face) is made to Julius. He slams his brother on Lockheart and then throws Lockheart to his corner so Demetri can get tagged into the match. Julius lets us know he wants MSK and yeah, I assume that is where we are heading and it should be glorious. Tag back to Brutus and they toss Johnson around with a double leg into a slam and Julius rips his head off with a clothesline to finish this one at 3:04.

Winners: The Creed Brothers via pin at 3:04

-Yeah, they have something with them obviously, but they still need work. A feud with MSK should be fun as the different styles should be able to mesh. SQUASH

-Bivens cuts a promo with the Diamond Mine behind him. He challenges everyone on the roster, no matter the brand. It’s Diamond Mine Forever!

-Crown Jewel: Brock vs Roman!

Trey Baxter vs. Grayson Waller

-Lockup to start and Waller gets a takedown. Baxter tries to get one of his own and gets in some riding time before Waller scrambles out. A third go and Waller gets a shoulder tackle. He catches an arm and works that, but Baxter rolls and flips out, but then Waller does the same and it’s a stalemate. Baxter gets hold of the arm again and they trade reversals but we end up back where we started. Waller throws a right to get things going and Baxter is pissed. He runs wild for a bit and lands a right of his own. He gets a flying forearm in the corner and then a quebrada into a splash for a one count. Waller gets bounced of the buckle, but Baxter makes the mistake of coming off the top and gets dropped with a sidewalk slam. Waller connects with a backbreaker, but gets caught with an elbow in the corner. Baxter gets a choke, but Waller tosses him over his head with a suplex for a two count. Waller goes to a bow and arrow, but a mule kick stops that. Baxter springs off the ropes, but Waller avoids and drops him with a judo trip. Waller off the ropes with the baller elbow drop for two. Technically this has been sound, but the crowd seems a little dead at the moment. Waller back to the mat game with a submission and transfers to a crossface, but Baxter gets the bottom rope to break. Waller looks for a Tombstone which would be shocking, but Baxter flips out and then ends up getting a Tornado DDT. Both men are out as the crowd is finally getting into this one. Baxter gets a Pele kick and looks for the half and half, but Waller blocks, so Baxter just drops him with a knee. That sends Waller to the floor and Baxter follows with a dive. He sends Waller back into the ring and gets a springboard frogs plash for two. Baxter heads up, but Waller gets him on his shoulders in a fireman’s carry. Baxter fights his way into a victory roll, but Waller rotates back and gets the pin at 8:03, just before Baxter was able to kick out.

Winner: Grayson Waller via pin at 8:03

-Again, technically solid, but it ended just as it got started and I wasn’t a fan of the roll-up ending. These dudes are the future of this show (however long that means) and I would like to see more with them getting a little more time. **1/2

-Thanks for reading!