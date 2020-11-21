Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.20.20  

-Survivor Series weekend is here and I am all in on Reigns vs McIntyre. If that match delivers I will be happy. Tonight it is episode 206 of 205 Live, so let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

The Bollywood Boyz vs. Ever-Rise

-I learned something from Joseph as he tells us the Bollywood Boyz won the very first match on 205 Live. The Boyz trick Ever-Rise in trying their dance and jump them from behind as they try. Sunil misses a dropkick and that brings Martel into the ring. He gets in a few shots and makes the tag to Parker and then back to Martel. I like quick tags in tag matches! Martel powers Sunil into the corner and looks for a slam, but Sunil slips down and connects with an elbow for a one count. Sunil goes to an armbar and makes the tag to Samir. He comes off the middle rope with an elbow to the arm and the tag back to Sunil who hits an axe handle from the top on the arm. Martel uses his power to get to his corner and makes the tag. Parker doesn’t get much traction thought as he gets double teamed. Samir brings in his camera and Paker rips it out of his hands. He begs off and makes a blind tag to Martel who jumps him from behind. That’s a unique but fun spot. Parker in and he hits a side leg kick for a two count and follows with knees to the back of the neck. Two clotheslines are missed, but Parker gets a Samoan Drop for a two count. Tag back to Martel and they double team with the step up elbow drop for two. Samir sidesteps a charging Martel which sends him to the floor. The hot tag is made to Sunil who comes in off the top with a double axe. He chops away on Martel and hits a spinwheel kick. The Bollywood Blast follows, but Parker is in to make the save. Ever-Rise double team as the ref’s back is turned, but as he tries to get Parker out of the ring, Sunil uses the camera on Martel to get the win for his team at 7:51.

Winner: The Bollywood Boys via pin at 7:51

-Average tag match here that never got going, but made fine use of the tag formula. **

-Ariya Daivari is out as he is pissed they did not help him win last week. He yells he spent a lot of money on them and this isn’t over. Daivari heads to the announce team as Adonis vs. Nese is next.

-Nigel wants to get Daivari’s take on what happened last week. They show Stallion pinning Nese to win the #1 Contender’s spot.

-Stallion via twitter tells us that Santos Escobar didn’t congratulate him on his win. This promo was rough but I guess they have to let them cut promos to hopefully get better.

”The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

-Nese flexes as they get face to face before the match. They start with a chop contest and Nese wins the first exchange. Rope sequence and Nese bails to the floor and takes Daivari’s headset to make small talk with us and the announce team. Adonis gives chase which is a mistake as he gets caught coming back in by Nese. He eats a clothesline, but fires back with right hands in the corner. He catches Nese in the midsection with a shoulder and then a high backdrop. A dropkick sends Nese back to the floor where he gets advice from Daivari. Adonis follows and asks Daivari “is this your boy?” and then rams Nese head first on the announce table. “I thought we were here to be cruiserweight wrestlers and not ruffians on the floor,” says Daivari. Okay that made me chuckle. Nese gets resourceful as he uses the ring apron to blind Adonis and hits with with a baseball slide. That’s pretty effective! Springboard moonsault gets a two count. Nese goes to a chinlock for a bit, but Adonis is able to escape. Both men battle to their feet and Adonis wins this striking contest, but Nese lands a kick to the ribs. Adonis comes back with more strikes and then a suplex. He catches a boot from Nese and gets a single leg take down and then drops Nese with a flapjack. Daivari leaves the announce table as Nese bails to the floor after a headbutt. Adonis tells Daivari to back up and then hits a DDT back in the ring for a two count. Nese avoids a sunset flip and hits a sick head kick for a two count. Daivari wraps his chain around his fist, but has his back turned and nearly decks Nese. Adonis drops Nese with a clothesline and catches Daivari with a spinebuster as he gets in the ring. The Long Kiss Goodnight finishes at 8:07 to give Adonis the biggest win of his career.

Winner: Ashante “Thee” Adonis via pin at 8:07

-Fun match with the right winner as they eventually had to the pull the trigger and give Adonis a signature win. Nese is a pro’s pro and Adonis working with him will only help the kid. I like the Daivari interference never really happened which gave Adonis a clean win. **3/4

-Thanks for reading and look for my Talking Smack report in the morning.