– WWE wrapped up its events in France with a live event earlier today at the Arena du Pays D’Aix in Aix-en-Provence, France. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Bobby Lashley beat Santos Escobar.

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) (c) beat The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) to retain the titles.

* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton was interrupted by Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, who attacked the babyfaces. Jade Cargill came out to make save which, causing an impromptu Trios Match.

* Bayley, Jade Cargill & Naomi beat Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven.

* AJ Styles beat Johnny Gargano.

* The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga) beat Randy Orton & Kevin Owens.

* Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match: Cody Rhodes (c) beat Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the title.