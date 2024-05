Montez Ford is set to release a new album next week. The Street Profits member posted to Instagram to announce a new LP, which will release on May 31st.

The album is being released on Ford’s birthday and has the following track list:

1. “Arthur”

2. “Morning”

3. “Dreams”

4. “Make The Angels Cry”

5. “Call It A Day”

6. “Family”

7. “Passport”

8. “Dead End”

9. “My Love”