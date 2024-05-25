WWE News: AJ Styles Denied Universal Title Shot, Tonga Loa Doesn’t Appear On SmackDown

– AJ Styles asked Nick Aldis for a Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on this week’s Smackdown, to no avail. Styles spoke with Aldis and pointed out how close he was to beating Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash, as well as Seth Rollins in the King of the Ring tournament. He asked Aldis for a title match against the winner of Rhodes vs. Logan Paul that takes place at King & Queen of the Ring, and Aldis said that while he personally would say yes he couldn’t do so from a business perspective. Aldis said it would take time, and Styles responded that he didn’t have time:

– Tonga Loa missed out on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, with Paul Heyman saying he was “too dangerous” to travel to the show. The Bloodline member wasn’t on Friday’s show, and Paul Heyman said that Loa was unable to pass customs because he was deemed too dangerous.

Heyman pointed out to Solo Sikoa that Sikoa was bringing in dangerous men to The Bloodline in Loa and Tama Tonga, and Sikoa told him, “If you have any problems, they are up to you to fix it.”