Pro Wrestling NOAH Grand Ship 2024 Results 6.16.24: Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Gabe Kidd, More
Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Grand Ship 2024 In Yokohama show took place on Sunday in Yokohama, Japan, and the results are now online. You can see the full results of the Wrestle Universe-airing show below, per Fightful:
* LJ Cleary def. Ninja Mack and Super Crazy
* Chris Vice, Hide Kubota, Satsuki Nagao, Takuya Sugawara & Yasu Kubota def. Akitoshi Saito, Atsushi Kotoge, Go Shiozaki, Hi69 & Mohammed Yone
* Shuhei Taniguchi & Titus Alexander def. Hiroki Inaba & Masa Kitamiya
* AMAKUSA, Hajime Ohara & Junta Miyawaki def. Eita, Shuji Kondo & Yu Owada
* The Great Sakuya def. Takumi Iroha
* Jake Lee, Tadasuke & YO-HEY def. Alejandro, Cristobal & Kenoh. Lee announced that GLG will split up after the match.
* Ulka Sasaki & Yoshinari Ogawa def. HAYATA & Ryohei Oiwa
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Daga def. Starboy Charlie
* GHC Tag Team Championship Match: Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura def. Anthony Greene & Jack Morris
* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Kaito Kiyomiya def. Gabe Kidd. YOICHI then returned and confronted Kiyomiya
#ICYMI @JakeLee19890119 announced the dissolution of GLG!
Jake “I lost to the boss of L.I.J at the Sapporo event. I will always be carrying the GLG banner but I can't stop. I still have things to do. On July 13th at the Nippon Budokan, GLG will disband!”pic.twitter.com/oeOhSmax9s
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) June 16, 2024
Modified Shining Wizard from Kiyomiya!!#noah_ghc #GSBUNTAI pic.twitter.com/NHvxB5MUEE
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) June 16, 2024
#ANDNEW GHC Tag Team Champions @noah_marufuji_ & @noah_sugiura!
Sugi wins it with an Olympic Slam on The Alternative! #noah_ghc #GSBUNTAI pic.twitter.com/XMy15yGGrr
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) June 16, 2024