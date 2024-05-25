Lyra Valkyria Reacts To Facing Nia Jax At King & Queen of the Ring

Lyra Valkyria will face Nia Jax to determine the Queen of the Ring tomorrow, and she spoke about the match after Smackdown. Jax defeated Bianca Belair to move onto the Queen of the Ring finals, and Valkyria spoke about her opponent in a digital exclusive after the show.

“I’ve just realized, I don’t think I have ever been in the ring either an opponent as big or as strong as Nia Jax,” she said (per Fightful). “But the stakes just got a whole lot higher. We are now looking at who is going to go to SummerSlam for a championship match and be the Queen of the Ring.”

She continued, “If there’s one thing I know about me, I perform best when the stakes are the highest and the pressure is the highest. I’ve got a lot of momentum on my side right now. I just beat a former WWE Women’s Champion. I think I can take her.”

The match will take place on tomorrow’s PPV, which airs live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Peacock and WWE Network starting at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT.