Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 4.30.25  

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

-Lineup for tonight: Keanu Carver and Harlem Lewis vs. Swipe Right; Wendy Choo vs. Kylie Rae

-Kylie Rae interview from earlier as she says the Teddy Bear that has been popping up is her son’s and she doesn’t know how Wendy got it. This has gone way too far and she says it ends tonight.

Zayda Steel (w/ Bryce Donovan) vs. Layla Diggs (w/ Aria Bennett)

-Zayda being introduced as The Deal takes me back to LFG from Sunday where Tasha wanted to use that name and it became a situation as Booker T made it know that name belongs to Evander Holyfield. Zayda gets the back but Layla does a split to escape. Zayda back with a front facelock, but Layla escapes and gets an arm-drag. Handspring into a shoulder in the corner. She flips over the ropes and delivers another should to the ribs. Powerslam from Layla followed by a standing moonsault for one. Zayda lands a forearm and Layal responds. She goes to the arm but Zayda sends her into the ropes and then lays the boots to her. Zayda gets two off a Code Breaker where Layla was on the apron and stuck in the ropes. Cool! Slap to the face in the corner and Layla is PISSED! She gets a tackle and unloads with right hands. Zayda avoids a charge in the corner and gets a trip that sends Layla into the buckles. Double stomp gets a two count. She hooks a submission which gets the crowd into the match as they try to rally Layla. She is able to escape and hits a side kick. Butterfly suplex gets two! Layla heads up top, and tries a moonsault, but nobody home so she lands on her feet. Zayda catches her with The ZDT for the pin at 4:50.

Winner: Zayda Steel via pin at 4:50

-This was okay if a little rough at times. Layla showed a bit more here, but she has had more experience and got some chances on Level Up. The crowd enjoyed it and they made use of the time they were given. All I need at this point. **

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. Aaron Rourke and Freedom Ramsey

-THE BUTTERS ARE HERE! This is our first look at Rourke and Ramsey on this show. Rourke has a bit of a flamboyant gimmick with a robe, and the nickname of “Dimepiece.” Ramsey’s character is not as over the top. Both guys are WWE ID Talent. Tyriek starts with Aaron and throws him around the ring. Side headlock but Aaron shoves off and gets run over. He tries a leap-frog and gets caught. Aaron slides down and slaps Tyriek on the ass and bails. Freedom gets the tag and Tyriek throws him around the ring. Tyson in and he misses the blind tag. Double dropkick that looked like it connected on one side. Rourke avoids a charge in the corner and back flips out to hit a shotgun dropkick. Handspring into a double slap to the chest which on makes Tyriek angry. He hits a shoulder breaker and an elbow in the corner. Tyson back in and he hits a corner splash. Freedom gets involved but doesn’t help as Tyson mauls Aaron in the corner. He does land a kick and tries to make the tag, but gets caught off. He hits an enziguiri and Freedom is running wild. Inverted Atomic Drop followed by a dropkick after some twerking. Freedom Buster and he tries another but gets caught. He lands a kick though and tries to come off the top but gets punched in the face. Aaron gets decked on the apron and The Heart Stopper finishes at 4:30.

Winners: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe via pin at 4:30

-Freedom and Aaron got in more that I expected which is fine as we need to see something from these new kids. I have grown fond of TNT over the years with their work on Level Up. They are a solid team that works well together and have some fun offense. Much like the opener this was fine. **

-WWE is going back to Australia and John Cena will be there for the last time.

Kylie Rae vs. Wendy Choo

-This one is personal as Wendy has been haunting Kylie with teddy bears and we learned earlier the bear belongs to her son. This is our co-Main Event so we get special in ring introductions. Kylie immediately rushes Wendy which is good to see. Wendy avoids though and hooks a side headlock as she wants to keep this a wrestling match it seems. She transitions to arm control, but Kylie flips out. They fight over a backslide and Kylie gets a one count. Snapmare from Wendy, but she gets rolled up for another one count. Wendy is done with this mat wrestling stuff and runs Kylie into the buckle. She hits the neck snap with her legs. Kylie lands a right hand and then gets a shoulder tackle. Wendy just sits up. She does it again, so Kylie lands another right hand. Wendy misses a charge in the corner and Kylie gets an arm-drag followed by a superkick. Kylie gets distracted by the teddy bear and Wendy sends her into the post as we take a break at 3:18.

-WWE coming to Tampa!

-Back at 3:40 with Wendy hitting a headbutt. Kylie gets a neckbreaker to leave both women down. Stevie Turner has apparently called a town hall meeting for next week as she has a major announcement. Titles coming? Kylie fires off a series of strikes and hits a Euro Uppercut in the corner. Missile Dropkick from the second rope and she follows with the crossface. Wendy tries to get to the ropes, but Kylie pulls her back and rolls back into the middle of the ring. Wendy rolls to a pin and Kylie has to break to avoid the pin. Superkick but Wendy rolls to the floor to buy some time. Kylie sends her back in and heads up top, but Wendy meets her up there and brings her down with a throw. BRAINBUSTER gets two! Nice! Wendy crawls for the teddy bear and rips it as Kylie LOSES IT. She goes crazy with strikes and ground and pound. Heavy right hand to the face, but she goes back to the bear and Wendy pops up like a horror villain and hooks The Dirt Nap and Kylie is out at 8:02.

Winner: Wendy Choo via pin at 8:02

-This was decent as there was some backstory and Kylie showed some fire when it was needed. I thought it might be her time to get that first win on Evolve, but she loses focus again and Wendy’s mindgames help her get the win. **3/4

-Wendy draws a frown on Kylie’s face after the match.

-Chuey Martinez has a sit down with Kali Armstrong and she called her shot in winning The 4 Way. Chuey brings up the often talked about Evolve Championship and Kali says it is coming home to her. She tells the kids out there to dream big and think crazy as anything is possible. Just ask KG!

Keanu Carver and Harlem Lewis vs. Swipe Right (w/ Vanity Project)

-Haze Jameson is sitting in VIP for this match. This is our Main Event and we get the in-ring intros. Lewis and Carver are undefeated on Evolve and are building towards a match against each other. “Swipe Left” chant from the crowd. Lewis shoves Baylor on his ass to start and Carver tags himself in. Ricky in and Carver shoves him down and talks trash to Lewis, who tags himself back in the match. Baylor back and he gets knocked down with a shoulder. Lewis and Carver yell at each other some more and Carver is back in the match. Another shoulder tackle and tag back to Lewis. He powers Baylor down with a slam and we get another blind tag from Carver. One shot and then Lewis aggressively tags himself back in. They send Swipe Right to the floor and are playing a game of one up to see who can toss Swipe Right around the ring the most. Lewis misses a charge in the corner and hits post. Smokes gets a one count. Quick tags by Swipe Right as they just punch and kick to keep Lewis on the mat. They try a double suplex, but Lewis just suplexes both men by himself. Tag to Carver and he runs down Swipe Right with a double clothesline. Baylor gets tossed into the air, caught and then hit with The SOS Slam. Smokes eats a right hand while on the top rope. DOUBLE POUNCE! Lewis tags himself back in and we get stereo finishers as they try to top each other again and they both get a pin at 5:51.

Winners: Harlem Lewis and Keanu Carver via pin at 5:51

-This went as expected as Lewis and Carver never took Swipe Right as serious threats and were more concerned showing the other who was more dominant. It continues the build to their eventual showdown. **

-Stevie is backstage and Gallus interrupt and they want Harlem and Keanu. That could be fun!

