Leighty’s WWE Main Event Report 12.02.21  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: UBS Arena, Long Island, NY

-R-Truth starts us off which at least brings some energy to the show as the crowd loves singing with him.

Reggie vs. R-Truth

-Non title which also means the 24/7 rules are frozen for the duration of the match. Lock-up to start and Truth powers Reggie into the corner and offers a clean break. Truth gets a side headlock and asks the crowd “what’s up?” Truth mows down Reggie with a shoulder and again asks “What’s Up?” Reggie pops up and asks the crowd the same question and gets booed for it. Things get a bit more serious as Truth fires Reggie shoulder first into the ring post. That gets a two count, so Truth goes to a neck crank. Belly to back suplex from Truth gets another two count as Reggie seemingly lifted the wrong shoulder as the ref kept counting. Truth sends Reggie into the buckles with a whip as this match seems backwards as the crowd wants to cheer Truth, but Reggie is the one taking the beating and fighting from underneath. Truth to a chinlock as Reggie rallies to silence. Truth cuts off the comeback, but Reggie flips out of a suplex and lands on his feet. Dropkick from Reggie as he uses his freak athletic skills. Truth catches him with a boot and hits a face first suplex. Ax kick is avoided, so Truth opts for a powerbomb which Reggie kind of turns into a botched sunset flip for the pin. That looked rough as Truth basically just landed on top of Reggie and then had to wiggle his way into the finished sunset flip.

Winner: Reggie via pin at 4:45

-Not good here as there was no heat as Truth was playing heel, I guess, which the crowd doesn’t want to see. That meant they weren’t getting behind Reggie and then the ending was all kinds of botched that even Saxton couldn’t cover for it on the replay. DUD

-Back to SmackDown as Roman lets us know he has beaten everyone, and they are all losers. Especially Brock as he is the #1 loser around here. He is running laps around the roster and he laughs at the idea of a Black Friday Battle Royal. He will take on 3-4 men at once if needed because he will SMASH them all. I don’t doubt it! Acknowledge him!

-Xia Li comic book vignette! These are cool and hopefully go better for here than Aleister Black’s sweet vignettes did for him.

-Back to SmackDown for The Black Friday Battle Royal. As I’ve noted I missed all of this as I was at Magic Kingdom last Friday with the family. Drew McIntyre stormed the ring to start as he was a bit annoyed he was put in the match. We then skip to the end as Sami gets knocked off through the ropes and apparently forgotten about for the rest of the match. Sheamus eliminates The Viking Raiders leaving 4 men (well 5 with Sami). Ricochet got to show out a bit before Sheamus sends him packing. Sheamus gets dumped by Corbin and then Hardy seemingly gets the hometown win by tossing Corbin, but they think we are dumb. Sami returns and dumps Hardy who was celebrating on the top rope. Sami getting smoked by Roman will be fun. Speaking of fun, his moment gets ruined as news breaks that Brock Lesnar will be returning from suspension next week. Poor Sami, but it gives him something else to complain about for months on end. Pearce looks as if he pissed himself at that news.

-Back to RAW as Edge returns and then gets interrupted by the returning Miz as WWE offers their version of Punk/MJF. Again, you can like both and I did. They include Edge’s reference to Punk namedropping Miz on Dynamite which is nice. Sadly, that veiled reference went over the head of a lot of the people in the crowd. The reference to Morrison getting fired drew more of a reaction. Edge wants a fight and Miz opts to leave.

-Back to RAW 2 weeks ago as Becky and Liv sign the contract for their match. Then last week Liv’s team beats Becky’s in a 5 vs 5 match. Next week it’s Becky vs Liv for the RAW Women’s Title.

T-Bar vs. Akira Tozawa

-Lock-up to start and T-Bar backs Tozawa into the corner. He misses a strike, but lands a shoulder tackle for two. T-Bar goes to a bearhug for a bit, but Tozawa elbows out to escape. He lands a kick, and then a dropkick as he sticks and moves. Bar misses a boot and gets sent to the floor with another dropkick. Tozawa tries a suicide dive and flies right into a big boot. Cool! That sends us to our commercial break!

-Back with T-Bar stomping away on Tozawa in the corner. He chokes with his boot and gets a two count. Tozawa fights back, but one landed shot leads to him eating four of them from T-Bar. Not really a fair trade! Tozawa continues to fight back, but a blow to the back gets another two count. T-Bar goes to a reverse chinlock while burying the knee in the back. Tozawa breaks and charges right into another bearhug. He elbows his way out and again charges into the bearhug. He escapes and tries a sunset flip, but who are we kidding? Tozawa does block a charge in the corner with a boot and then hits a missile dropkick off the top. He flies again but gets caught. He is able to counter a slam into a Tornado DDT for two. Good near fall there! He charges again as he hasn’t learned his lesson, but avoids a powerbomb. He counters a chokeslam into a ran for two as this is getting good. Head kick from Tozawa but he runs into a big boot and Eyes Wide Shut finishes at 8:27.

Winner: T-Bar via pin at 8:27

-This was fine as Tozawa took a beating and worked in some good hope spots and near falls. **1/4

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins pins Finn Balor and then runs into Kevin Owens backstage who plays mind games with him. KO tells Rollins he will be added to his match with Big E at Day One if he beats Big E tonight. Rollins doesn’t believe him and Pearce confirms that KO was lying. Sonya Deville likes the idea however.

-Back to RAW as Kevin Owens does battle with Big E and his plan works as it was announced he would be added to the Title Match at Day 1 if he wins. KO attacks Rollins at the announce table which brings Rollins into the match causing the DQ and giving KO the win. That puts KO into the WWE Title Match at Day 1. Rollins hits a superkick and Curb Stomp on Big E just because. KO celebrates as Rollins realizes what just happened.

