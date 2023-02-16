Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 2.16.23  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Bron Breakker vs. Akira Tozawa

-Here we go! Obviously non-title. Good reaction for Bron from the crowd. I actually wouldn’t mind seeing this match in NXT. Speaking of which, the crowd starts a NXT chant which draws a smile from Bron. Tozawa snaps off a dropkick, but gets caught trying a leap frog and gets dumped. Saxton makes sure to namedrop Rick and Scott Steiner. Bron runs the ropes with his super speed and just mows down Tozawa with a shoulder tackle. Delayed suplex followed by a kip up and then a standing moonsault for two. Show off kid as this is your moment! Bron hooks a chinlock for a bit, but then gets caught with a head scissors. Tozawa lands the running knee and gets a one count off a missile dropkick. Bron throws some elbows and tries a press slam, but Tozawa slides off and gets a chop block. Tozawa heads up top and Bron meets him up top and tosses him across the ring with an overhead belly to belly suplex. Now the Press Slam into the Powerslam for the pin at 3:44.

Winner: Bron Breakker via pin at 3:44

-Good showcase for Bron here as he hit some impressive moves and carried himself well. Tozawa got some token offense before being put away with relative ease. Credit to Tozawa for bumping all over the place for Bron. *

-Back to SmackDown as we get a video package on the drama of if Jey Uso will show up to help defend the SmackDown Tag Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. Jey shows up at the last minute and comes through the crowd to a big pop. Fun match, but The Usos were never in any real danger of losing their titles. -Later Jey tells Jimmy he doesn’t know if he is in or out while Heyman listens from behind. Jimmy lies to Heyman. Later on, Sami and Jey have a moment (in front of the camera) where Sami acknowledges Jey. They fist bump. Heyman tells Jimmy that Roman wants him and his brother to stay home during Elimination Chamber and watch from home as you see more on TV that you do being there live. It makes me so happy they finally had someone watch the show and see what happened.

-Back to RAW as Sami Zayn invades and calls out Cody Rhodes. Great segment as Cody gives Sami the big pep talk and wants to see him at WrestleMania. They are doing a great job keeping both these stories going and not hurting the popularity of either man as they chase Roman.

-Back to RAW a few weeks back as Cowboy Brock calls Lashley out and wants a match at Elimination Chamber. Lashley tries to walk out and Brock plants him with the F5 and then again.

-Contract signing up next!

-Back to RAW for Lesnar/Lashley contract signing. Lashley knows how these go down, so he brings security and then his own table and chair. Good stuff! Lesnar charges up the ramp and takes a crazy backdrop. That was just Brock moving so damn fast that Lashley just flipped him. Spear from Lashley and then he signs the contract. HOSS FIGHT OF ALL HOSS FIGHTS!

-Elimination Chamber: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn. That crowd is going to be epic and should rank up there with Calgary at Canadian Stampede, Chicago at Money in the Bank, and One Night Stand II.

-This Friday on SmackDown it’s GUNTHER making Madcap Moss his latest victim and we get Drew/Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders.

Dana Brooke vs. Wendy Choo

-Wendy gets to work a main roster show in her hometown area which is cool to see. We go back to November where Wendy Choo pulled the upset on this show against Tamina. Lockup to start and Dana gets an arm drag, but Wendy just relaxes and waves at her. She takes a drink as Dana complains to the ref. Wendy rolls off Dana and does a split and pretends to falls asleep. Dana tells Wendy, “we get it. You’re cute.” Now we get some comedy as Wendy offers Dana a drink and then gives her a blindfold to become a member of the Choo Crew. She tries a roll-up as Dana has the blindfold on, but Dana is out at two. Dana is done with the comedy and snaps as she takes Choo down for multiple two counts. She hooks a headlock as we head to our commercial break.

-The chinlock continues as we return. Choo is able to break and throws some strikes and a clothesline. She gets a suplex and a handspring splash in the corner. Choo gets two off a middle rope crossbody. Choo fights to get a Full Nelson, but it is brief as Brooke counters. Brooke misses her handspring in the corner and Choo gets a roll-up for two. Dana with a clothesline and a splash for two. Dana throws some hammer fists and gets a couple more two counts. Dana heads up top, but Choo rolls over to her pillow and takes a nap. Dana drags her back to the middle of the ring and heads up top. Wendy rolls to the opposite corner with the pillow as this has gone on for way too long. They have a tug of war over the pillow and Choo lets go and gets the roll-up for the win at 6:23.

Winner: Wendy Choo via pin at 6:23

-This just isn’t for me and that’s fine. DUD

-They shake hands after the match.

-Back to RAW and Becky Lynch wants to fight her way into The Elimination Chamber Match. Bayley is out and she wants in The Chamber as well. Bianca comes out and she wants to face the best so she is cool with a Triple Threat tonight and if Becky or Bayley get the pin, they are added as the 7th Woman to The Elimination Chamber. Pearce makes the match official!

-Elimination Chamber Match promo video. I dig the match!

-Back to RAW as we join Bianca vs. Bayley vs. Becky in progress. Damage CTRL and the 6 woman who already qualified for The Chamber get involved on the floor. Bianca plants Becky with the KOD on top of Bayley and then covers Bayley for the win. Just a way to make sure we know that Becky and Bayley won’t be involved in a Title Match at Mania.

