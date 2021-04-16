Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 4.15.21  

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 04.15.21

-Black Thursday has come to the WWE as with all the excitement over Mania, I forgot the WWE cleans house around this time of year. The Samoa Joe one hurts as I was hoping he would get a run against Reigns when he was medically cleared, but perhaps he was never going to get cleared. We will see if this opens up spots for others though other than Joe nobody else was really being used that were released. Main Event looks to have kept their limited roster, so let’s get to it!

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

Mansoor vs. Akira Tozawa

-Mansoor still riding his undefeated streak coming into this match and yeah, Tozawa has no shot here. Lockup to start and Tozawa gets a go behind and a leg take down. He shifts to a side headlock and then goes to work on the arm. Mansoor is able to roll and then flip into a reversal as he goes to work on the arm now. Tozawa flips his way into a reversal of his own, but Mansoor uses the ropes to flip out again and gets an armdrag. Tozawa lands a strike and then we get a rope running sequence which ends with Mansoor hitting a dropkick. Mansoor looks to fly on the apron, but Tozawa is back in, so Mansoor catches him with a sunset flip for two and then into a half crab. Tozawa gets to the ropes to break and then sends Mansoor into the buckles with a leverage move. A nice release German Suplex follows. Nice show of power there! Tozawa sells the knee as he lays the strikes in. He gets a slam and a senton for two. He hooks in a chinlock, but Mansoor escapes and then gets tossed to the apron. We have a repeat of earlier as Mansoor gets a sunset flip into the half crab. Mansoor with an inverted atomic drop into a spinebuster for two. Tozawa lands one kick,but a second gets caught and Mansoor delivers a dragon screw leg whip. The sling shot neckbreaker finishes at 5:26.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 5:26

-He keeps on rolling and at some point they need to pull the trigger either on the main roster or 205 Live/NXT. **1/4

-Back to RAW as Alexa explains why she turned on The Fiend and introduces us to her creepy friend, Lilly. Their fun is just getting started!

-Just to note, still photos from Mania are shown throughout this episode.

-Back to RAW and the return of the Fire Fly Fun House and Bray Wyatt. Abby The Witch cusses and Bray teases killing Ramblin Rabbit, but kisses him instead. Bray tells us that he feels reborn and starts to heal all of his friends. Everything will be fine because he will return.

-Video package on Asuka vs Ripley at Mania. Rhea Ripley is your new RAW Women’s Champion.

-Back to RAW where Ripley defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka in a WrestleMania rematch. Charlotte Flair interrupts to leave both women laying. If it leads to a Triple Threat it should be a banger.

-Recap of Belair beating Banks in the Main Event of Night One of Mania to win The SmackDown Women’s Championship. Just a reminder that Belair was stuck on Main Event a year ago and here we are now.

-Recap of The Universal Championship Match that closed Night Two. Amazing match that right now gets my vote for Match of the Year. Reigns pins both guys to show his dominance.

Angel Garza vs. Drew Gulak

-Thankfully Garza survived Black Thursday! Gulak threw his jacket at Garza before the match, so Angel uses it to clean his boots. Awesome! Garza controls with a side headlock and gets a running shoulder block, but nearly gets sent flying off a monkey flip. He kind of lands on his feet and then we have another go. Garza lands a few strikes and Gulak is more than happy to trade with him. Gulak gets a swank running corner dropkick for two. Gulak misses a charge in the corner and gets hung up, so Garza catches him with a backstabber as we take our standard break.

-Back with Garza in control as he reigns down with heavy blows to a grounded Gulak. Somewhere in the match Gulak got a cut on his back as a trickle of blood rolls down his shoulder. Garza lands a knee to the face and takes off the pants as he means business. Garza is also bleeding from the mouth as they are hitting each other hard and perhaps that is Garza’s blood on Gulak’s blood. Garza gets a two count off a superkick, but then eats a clothesline that gets two for Gulak. He tries for a suplex, but Garza blocks and then jockey around the ring for position. Garza gets to the ropes to break, and then tries another superkick, but Gulak catches it and turns it into an anklelock. Garza rolls through into a pin, but Gulak keeps the hold. He turns into the Gu-Lock and Garza does a great job of selling it, but is able to inch his way to get his foot on the bottom rope. Gulak is not happy with the ref and gets rolled-up for two. Garza hits a dropkick and then they each get a small package for two. Gulak misses a clothesline and Garza just opts to punch him in the face. Wing Clipper finishes at 9:11.

Winner: Angel Garza via pin at 9:11

-This was a fight as they hit each other hard and Garza earned this one. This was a lot of fun as these two continue to bring me joy on this show. Garza winning was the right call though his selling of the Gu-Lock had me believe he was going to lose this one. ***

-Back to RAW as MVP cuts a promo on McIntyre losing to Lashley at WrestleMania. Adam Pearce makes a 3 way to determine the next challenger to Lashley as Drew, Randy, and Strowman all get a shot. Randy and Strowman make sense as they both won at Mania, but Drew lost clean so should be pushed down the ladder.

-Back to RAW as we get the close of the Triple Threat Match that Drew McIntyre wins to earn another shot at Bobby Lashley. MVP comes out to stare down Drew and then Mace and T-Bar hit the ring to deliver the double choke slam to McIntyre. That’s interesting at least!

